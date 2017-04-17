 

Irony Alert! White Supremacist Sues Trump for Inciting Violence

Even neo-Nazis are now suing the orange oligarch
164
Politics • Views: 2,733
16

This is just a classic for the Trump era.

Neo-Nazi dirtbag Matthew Heimbach is now joining the other Trump supporter accused of assaulting a group of protesters at Trump’s Louisville rally last year, and filing a suit against our so-called president claiming Trump incited the violence and is liable for any damages resulting from the protesters’ lawsuit.

A white nationalist leader accused of assaulting a young African-American woman at a Donald Trump campaign rally filed a countersuit on Monday claiming the president directed him and other supporters to remove protesters.

Matthew Heimbach claims in his federal court filing that he “acted pursuant to the directives and requests of Donald J. Trump and Donald J. Trump for President” and that, if he’s found liable for damages, “any liability must be shifted to one or both of them.”

The legal fight stems from a March 2016 rally in Louisville, Kentucky, at which protesters were allegedly roughed up and ejected by Trump supporters after the then-candidate barked from the stage “get ’em out of here!”

The protesters filed civil assault and battery claims against Heimbach and two other Trump supporters and accused Trump of inciting his supporters.

What’s not to love about this story? A neo-Nazi suing the Trump Horror for inciting violence? Is it weird enough for you yet?

Related
Trump Says He Can’t Be Sued for Inciting Violence at Rallies Because He’s the President Judge Rules That Lawsuit Against Trump for Inciting Violence in Louisville Can Proceed Man Accused of Attacking Rally Protester Says Trump Inspired Him

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Recent PagesClick to refresh
White House Adviser Who Opposes Paid Leave, Equal Pay Now Working on Women’s Issues Stephen Miller, a senior adviser to President Donald Trump, is now working on women’s issues in the White House despite having once forcefully argued against paid maternity leave and equal pay legislation, according to unnamed White House officials cited ...
Birth Control Works
10 hours, 30 minutes ago
Views: 150 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
This Chart Shows How Much the Economy Has Changed in Recent Years For much of the 20th century, General Motors ruled the American economy. In 1965, 1970, 1975, 1980, 1985, 1990, 1995, and 2000, the company was either the first- or second-largest company in the country (as measured by revenue). By ...
Birth Control Works
11 hours, 17 minutes ago
Views: 169 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Europe Could Have the Secret to Saving America’s Unions Labor unions in America are in crisis. In the mid-1950s, a third of Americans belonged to a labor union. Today only 10.7 percent do, including a minuscule 6.4 percent of private sector workers. The decline of union membership explains ...
Birth Control Works
12 hours, 26 minutes ago
Views: 144 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
NEURAL NETS Explained - Neuroscience News Neural nets were a major area of research in both neuroscience and computer science until 1969, when, according to computer science lore, they were killed off by the MIT mathematicians Marvin Minsky and Seymour Papert, who a year later ...
Birth Control Works
12 hours, 42 minutes ago
Views: 151 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 1
Comments: 0: 1
Coachella 2017 LIVE Channel 2 For more cameras and 360º view tune in on youtube.com and customize your schedule to make sure you don’t miss anything. Didn't make it out to the desert this weekend? The #Coachella live stream starts now on YouTube. Webcast ...
Tarkloon
1 day, 5 hours ago
Views: 142 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Coachella 2017 LIVE Channel 3 For more cameras and 360º view tune in on youtube.com and customize your schedule to make sure you don’t miss anything. Didn't make it out to the desert this weekend? The #Coachella live stream starts now on YouTube. Webcast ...
Tarkloon
1 day, 5 hours ago
Views: 150 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Coachella 2017 LIVE Channel 1 For more cameras and 360º view tune in on youtube.com and customize your schedule to make sure you don’t miss anything. Didn't make it out to the desert this weekend? The #Coachella live stream starts now on YouTube. WEBCAST ...
Tarkloon
1 day, 16 hours ago
Views: 178 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
The the - the Beat(en) GenerationMusic video by The The performing The Beat(en) Generation. (C) 2001 Sony Music Entertainment UK Limited
Tarkloon
2 days, 14 hours ago
Views: 389 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
It Seems to Me: What Young Women May Not Know It came to my attention recently, after the March on Washington, that many young women are completely satisfied with their lives right now. I will refer to this as their “status quo.” But first a crash course in women’s ...
Birth Control Works
3 days, 17 hours ago
Views: 385 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 1
Comments: 0: 1
Trump Signs Law to Cut Funding for Abortion Providers: Here’s Who It’ll Impact In a move cheered by conservatives, President Trump signed legislation on Thursday to reverse a rule signed by President Barack Obama that prevented states from denying federal funding from health centers — such as Planned Parenthood — that also ...
Birth Control Works
3 days, 17 hours ago
Views: 429 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs