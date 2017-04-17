Irony Alert! White Supremacist Sues Trump for Inciting Violence

This is just a classic for the Trump era.

Neo-Nazi dirtbag Matthew Heimbach is now joining the other Trump supporter accused of assaulting a group of protesters at Trump’s Louisville rally last year, and filing a suit against our so-called president claiming Trump incited the violence and is liable for any damages resulting from the protesters’ lawsuit.

A white nationalist leader accused of assaulting a young African-American woman at a Donald Trump campaign rally filed a countersuit on Monday claiming the president directed him and other supporters to remove protesters.

Matthew Heimbach claims in his federal court filing that he “acted pursuant to the directives and requests of Donald J. Trump and Donald J. Trump for President” and that, if he’s found liable for damages, “any liability must be shifted to one or both of them.”

The legal fight stems from a March 2016 rally in Louisville, Kentucky, at which protesters were allegedly roughed up and ejected by Trump supporters after the then-candidate barked from the stage “get ’em out of here!”

The protesters filed civil assault and battery claims against Heimbach and two other Trump supporters and accused Trump of inciting his supporters.