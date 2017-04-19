White Supremacists Sending Mass Emails to Recruit for the “Alt-Right”

Hate groups with mailing lists

In the Trump era, it’s no secret by now that white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups have been greatly emboldened. The owner of the vile hate site Daily Stormer notoriously wrote, “Our Glorious Leader has ascended to God Emperor. Make no mistake about it: we did this. If it were not for us, it wouldn’t have been possible.”

The number of reported hate crimes and antisemitic vandalism incidents has soared since the election, and other white supremacists like Richard Spencer have also been crawling out from under their rocks lately, sensing a new atmosphere of potential power for them and their hate-mongering fellow travelers.

Here’s another sign of this disturbing and dangerous trend enabled by Donald Trump and his far right agenda.

In the past week I’ve received the same mass emails from different addresses (probably fake addresses), promoting the “alt-right” and obviously seeking to normalize their ideology and recruit people to their “cause.” Evidently whoever’s behind this email campaign is using a mailing list purchased from spammers or from some kind of right wing political group.

After receiving another one this morning, I searched my email client and found several more copies of this email in my spam folder; here’s what it looks like in PDF form.

NOTE: I don’t recommend clicking the website links in this document, because they’ll take you to some of the nastiest hate sites on the internet.