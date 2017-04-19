 

It’s Official: Fox News Is Giving Bill O’Reilly the Boot

NBC News

Rumors have been flying for the past few days that Fox News was preparing to axe ratings king Bill O’Reilly, after a slew of advertisers abandoned his show when reports surfaced that O’Reilly had settled multiple sexual harassment complaints.

Well, now it isn’t just rumors — it’s official.

21st Century Fox, parent company of Fox News, released a statement Wednesday afternoon that read “After a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the Company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Bill O’Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel.”

It’s doubtful that Fox News has suffered a sudden attack of ethics, though; O’Reilly’s workplace sexual harassment would probably have been ignored if advertisers were sticking with the show. That “thorough and careful review of the allegations” came after spending $13 million to settle with numerous women over the course of several years.

But it’s sad and ironic that O’Reilly is losing his job because of sexual harassment — when Donald Trump got his job despite openly admitted sexual assault. This country apparently holds Fox News personalities to a higher standard than the president of the United States.

UPDATE at 4/19/17 12:03:13 pm by Charles Johnson

And now we learn that Fox is wasting no time replacing this bigoted misogynist talk show host with an even more bigoted and misogynist talk show host.

UPDATE at 4/19/17 12:18:06 pm by Charles Johnson

Here’s how the propaganda hacks at Breitbart “News” are spinning O’Reilly’s firing…

