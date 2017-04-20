 

Trump Horror, Day 90: Ted Nugent and Sarah Palin in the Oval Office

Gah
97
Politics • Views: 1,148
3

Yes, seriously. The guy who wrote songs like “Jailbait,” crapped in his pants to dodge the draft, appeared numerous times on the white supremacist radio show Political Cesspool, and called for President Obama and Hillary Clinton to be executed.

Here he is with his wife Shemane, posing with his hat on in the Oval Office with our disgusting so-called president. And yes, that’s Sarah Palin and Kid Rock, too.

The feeling of being stuck in a prolonged nightmare is getting worse every day.

UPDATE at 4/20/17 11:00:00 am by Charles Johnson

And here’s this gang of creepy far right goons smirking in front of the portrait of Hillary Clinton. Absolutely revolting.

