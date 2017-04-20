The Bob Cesca Show: Summit of Assholes
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Summit of Assholes: Driftglass and Bluegal from The Professional Left podcast are back for the hour; Paul Harvey and 420; Bill O’Reilly fired by Fox News Channel; Sexual harassment vocabulary; Kid Rock, Ted Nugent and Sarah Palin meet with Trump; Jason Chaffetz is out; North Korea warns a ‘super mighty preemptive strike’ is on the way; Where the hell is Trump’s armada?; and more.