 

Trump Barges Into the French Election With a Fear-Mongering Tweet Hyping Fascist Marine Le Pen

Days since Trump last embarrassed America: 0
202
Politics • Views: 4,653
10

It’s long been clear — obvious, in fact — that one of the main goals of terrorism is to provoke Western governments into overreacting and lashing out against Muslims, thus further driving radicalization and helping terrorist groups recruit more members. One of the ways this goal is achieved is by instilling fear in the populace, leading them to elect right wing demagogues who will perpetuate this cycle of radicalization and disintegration.

And if we accept that this is the goal of terrorism, our so-called president Donald Trump is playing right into their hands again today after an attack that killed one policeman in Paris, with a fear-mongering tweet that seems to endorse the election of French fascist Marine Le Pen.

ReplyReply w/ Quote

Trump has ignored every act of violence that isn’t perpetrated by Muslims, of course. For example, when one of his fans slaughtered six Muslims in a Quebec City mosque in January, Trump said absolutely nothing.

One of the right wing’s uglier talking points about President Obama was that he was secretly in league with radical Islam. But our current orange-faced demagogue is openly playing right along with the terrorists and helping them achieve their goals with these reckless and dangerous public statements.

Who’s really in league with the terrorists?

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Recent PagesClick to refresh
This Animated Video Shows 125,000 Years of Human Migration DNA tests on almost 1,000 people have shown all non-Africans are related to a single population that migrated from Africa between 80,000 and 50,000 years ago. The research, published in the journal Nature, details how geneticists took DNA samples ...
Birth Control Works
5 hours ago
Views: 117 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 1
Comments: 0: 1
NASA’s Cassini Spacecraft Shows Earth and Its Moon From Between Saturn’s Rings NASA's Cassini spacecraft, which orbits Saturn, took a picture of Earth from between Saturn's rings — with Earth's moon doing a bit of photobombing. Captured at 1:41 a.m. Eastern on April 12, 2017, the spacecraft was 870 million miles ...
Birth Control Works
5 hours, 25 minutes ago
Views: 110 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 1
Comments: 0: 1
Trauma and the Freeze Response: Good, Bad, or Both?We actually have 3 responses to a threat --Fight, Flight & Freeze. Almost everyone is familiar with the fight-flight response—your reaction to a stimulus perceived as an imminent threat to your survival. However, less well-known is the fight-flight-freeze response, which ...
Birth Control Works
5 hours, 35 minutes ago
Views: 117 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 1
Comments: 0: 1
10 Anti-Feminist Quotes From Stephen Miller, White House Women’s Issues Advisor - Ms. Magazine Blog Stephen Miller, who gained notoriety earlier this year when he remarked that President Donald Trump’s power “would not be questioned” as a veiled threat against the courts on the Muslim Ban, has taken on a new set of responsibilities ...
Birth Control Works
5 hours, 44 minutes ago
Views: 92 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Sony Alpha a9- Worthy Contender Among Top Nikon or Canon I'm pretty interested to try this camera. it's priced high enough I would not buy it. Technology changes too fast. However it will be a rentable camera to take out in the field for almost any kind of photography ...
Unshaken Defiance
15 hours, 46 minutes ago
Views: 194 • Comments: 4 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Attorney General Jeff Sessions Recuses Himself From Russia Investigations At a Thursday press conference, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that he would recuse himself from any campaign investigations into any potential Russian influence over the 2016 presidential election. Sessions’ announcement followed a report by the Washington Post last ...
Birth Control Works
16 hours, 11 minutes ago
Views: 167 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Not All Mothers But nature is not always a match for economics and culture. For example, a poignant study of mothers in a Brazilian shantytown where poverty, malnutrition, and disease kill one in five babies found that mothers have adapted by requiring ...
Birth Control Works
1 day, 6 hours ago
Views: 240 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Protecting Women Starts at Home—Not in Public Bathrooms - Ms. Magazine Blog In the future, North Carolina lawmakers should stop pretending their goal is to “protect women” when they attack other women with legislation like HB2—and do nothing to address the real threats in women’s lives. They should stop saying they’re ...
Birth Control Works
1 day, 13 hours ago
Views: 198 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Yes, You Have a Role to Play in Preventing Sexual Violence (In All Its Forms) Whether you have been an advocate for decades or have only recently been inspired by the powerful stories of survivors coming forward, in a society where sexual violence is normalized there are daily opportunities to interrupt rape culture. And ...
Birth Control Works
1 day, 13 hours ago
Views: 195 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Mexico’s Revenge - the Atlantic When Donald Trump first made sport of thumping Mexico—when he accused America’s neighbor of exporting rapists and “bad hombres,” when he deemed the country such a threat that it should be contained by a wall and so clueless that ...
Birth Control Works
1 day, 17 hours ago
Views: 207 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 1
Comments: 0: 1
Little Green Footballs