Trump Barges Into the French Election With a Fear-Mongering Tweet Hyping Fascist Marine Le Pen

Days since Trump last embarrassed America: 0

It’s long been clear — obvious, in fact — that one of the main goals of terrorism is to provoke Western governments into overreacting and lashing out against Muslims, thus further driving radicalization and helping terrorist groups recruit more members. One of the ways this goal is achieved is by instilling fear in the populace, leading them to elect right wing demagogues who will perpetuate this cycle of radicalization and disintegration.

And if we accept that this is the goal of terrorism, our so-called president Donald Trump is playing right into their hands again today after an attack that killed one policeman in Paris, with a fear-mongering tweet that seems to endorse the election of French fascist Marine Le Pen.

Another terrorist attack in Paris. The people of France will not take much more of this. Will have a big effect on presidential election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2017

Trump has ignored every act of violence that isn’t perpetrated by Muslims, of course. For example, when one of his fans slaughtered six Muslims in a Quebec City mosque in January, Trump said absolutely nothing.

One of the right wing’s uglier talking points about President Obama was that he was secretly in league with radical Islam. But our current orange-faced demagogue is openly playing right along with the terrorists and helping them achieve their goals with these reckless and dangerous public statements.

Who’s really in league with the terrorists?