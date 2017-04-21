John Mayer, Featuring the Dancing Pandas: “Still Feel Like Your Man”

YouTube

John Mayer’s new ellpee “The Search for Everything” is on heavy rotation at LGF headquarters, because it’s really, really good. And here’s the first music video from the LP, a very funky lament about a lost love featuring some awesome dancing pandas.

One of the reasons I love this album so much: the beautiful multi-tracked super-clean, super-subtle guitar break after he sings, “I still keep your shampoo in the shower.” That, my friends, is the real shit.