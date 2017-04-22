 

WATCH LIVE: March for Science, Earth Day 2017

Showing Donald Trump a lot of people are on to him
71
Science • Views: 1,294
5

YouTube

This Earth Day, April 22, Earth Day Network and the March for Science are co-organizing a rally and teach-in on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. The day’s program will include speeches and trainings with scientists and civic organizers, musical performances, and a march through the streets of Washington, D.C. The crowd will gather at 8:00am, and the teach-in will begin at 09:00am.

Our so-called president Donald Trump has been devastating government science resources, but today his people had the nerve to release this dishonest statement:

We should remember that vigorous science depends not on ideology, but on a spirit of honest inquiry and robust debate.

The sheer hypocrisy of that sentence boggles the mind, as Trump is reportedly getting ready to withdraw the US from the Paris climate change accords for purely ideological reasons.

Little Green Footballs