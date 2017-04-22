 

Alex Jones Is Helping Stephen Colbert Re-Find His Comedy Groove, and It’s a Beautiful Thing

If you’re like me, you’ve been a little disappointed with the new incarnation of Stephen Colbert on The Late Show. Don’t get me wrong, he’s always funny, but the fire, well, it just hasn’t been at the same level as it used to be.

But now we can thank Alex Jones for one thing — he’s helping Stephen get his groove back. And it’s about time Alex Jones had a comedy virtuoso like Stephen Colbert give him the severe mocking he so richly deserves.

