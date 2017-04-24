Jonathan Coulton’s Awesome New Retro Text Adventure Video: “All This Time”

YouTube

From his new album Solid State, out April 28.

The album has a companion graphic novel written by Matt Fraction and drawn by Albert Monteys. It’s a science fiction story about the internet, the future, artificial intelligence, and how probably only love will save us.

The book, CD, Vinyl, Tshirts, and deluxe bundles of fantastic things can be pre-ordered right now at solidstate.jonathancoulton.com

Digital pre-orders available at iTunes and wherever else digital music is sold these days.

Jonathan Coulton made this video all by himself. Hooray!

The display was done using an app called Cathode: secretgeometry.com