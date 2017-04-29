 

WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump’s Celebration of 100 Days of Failure in Harrisburg, PA

Here’s the live video feed of Trump’s “100 Days” rally in Harrisburg, even though I absolutely hate hearing that rotten bastard’s voice, because this is going to be a serious festival of denial, Orwellian double-speak, and all-around incoherent bad craziness as he tries to paint his record of failure after failure as an unbroken cavalcade of TREMENDOUS WINNING! So much winning we’re already tired of it.

With any luck, there won’t be too many more of these because he’s headed for impeachment or removal from office for unfitness to serve.

