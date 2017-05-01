 

Trump Abruptly Cuts Off Interview After Saying About His Obama “Wiretap” Claims: “I Don’t Stand by Anything”

Politics • Views: 5,165
Today in an interview on CBS’ This Morning, our totally unhinged so-called president brought up his bogus disproven claims that the President Obama “wiretapped” him, insisted the bogus claims were actually “proven very strongly,” then pouted: “I don’t stand by anything.”

And then he abruptly cut off the interview.

In early March, Trump wrote on Twitter that Obama had illegally ordered surveillance of Trump Tower in the days and weeks leading up to last year’s election, an allegation for which neither the president nor any White House staff member has been able to offer definitive proof. Trump raised the allegation in his interview without prompting, but then appeared unwilling to discuss it further when CBS anchor John Dickerson asked him whether he stood by the accusation.

“I don’t stand by anything. I just — you can take it the way you want. I think our side’s been proven very strongly. And everybody’s talking about it. And frankly, it should be discussed,” Trump said. “That is a very big surveillance of our citizens. I think it’s a very big topic. And it’s a topic that should be No. 1. And we should find out what the hell is going on.”

When Dickerson pressed Trump for further details, the president replied that “you don’t have to ask me” because “I have my own opinions. You can have your own opinions.” Dickerson followed up that he wanted Trump’s opinion as president, prompting Trump to say “OK, it’s enough. Thank you,” and abruptly ended the interview.

