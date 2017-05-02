Our Tantrum-Throwing Man-Baby in Chief Calls for a Government Shutdown

Complains that our system of government is “archaic” and needs to be turned into a dictatorship

Things are not going well for Pumpkin Pinochet these days, and he’s getting very frustrated at his inability to simply bring new laws and budget deals into existence by his sheer force of will as God Emperor of the United States.

Lately he’s been whining to the media (while simultaneously bashing them as “fake news”) that our current system of government is “archaic” and something needs to be done so he can get anything he wants as soon as he wants it.

.@POTUS on getting things done in government: “It’s a very rough system. It’s an archaic system…It’s really a bad thing for the country.” pic.twitter.com/knhtzL1LGP — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 28, 2017

And today he took this even a step further, complaining on Twitter that he couldn’t get his ridiculous “budget” passed without making a deal with Senate Democrats, suggesting we should “change the rules,” and concluding with a call for a government shutdown!

The reason for the plan negotiated between the Republicans and Democrats is that we need 60 votes in the Senate which are not there! We…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 2, 2017

either elect more Republican Senators in 2018 or change the rules now to 51%. Our country needs a good “shutdown” in September to fix mess! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 2, 2017

During past threats by Republicans to shut down the government if they didn’t get their way, the president has been a voice of reason calling for responsibility from Congress. But now we have a reckless tantrum-throwing man-baby in charge of the United States who’s right there yelling for a shutdown with the craziest Tea Partiers.