The Bob Cesca Show: Brave Sir Donald Ran Away
Humor • Views: 760
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Brave Sir Donald Ran Away: Radio god Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment joins us for the hour; The Wheel of Dictators; Trump loves autocrats and despots; North Korea is empowered by Trump’s loose language; Trump says Andrew Jackson opposed the Civil War; Trump runs away from John Dickerson interview; Making Smartness Ballsy Again; Pandering to Trump voters; Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats win big; Trumpcare is about to die again; and more.