Photo of the Day: Trump and House Republicans Celebrate Destroying Health Care for Millions

Rotten old white bastards gloating

Credit: Carlos Barria/Reuters

Today the Republicans in the House of Representatives forced through one of the most vicious and heartless pieces of legislation in modern history, the AHCA: a bill that will strip health care away from millions of Americans, jack up the price of premiums enormously for those who can still get it, and remove guarantees for people with pre-existing conditions. Oh and before I forget — it will also help the Trump gang give a trillion dollar tax cut to the wealthiest Americans. Including… Donald Trump.

Not a single Democrat voted for this horrible bill, and it still needs to pass the Senate to become law so this isn’t a victory for the rotten Republicans, not just yet. Nonetheless, after voting to pass this monstrosity, the House Republicans jaunted over to the White House where they celebrated and gloated in the faces of all the Americans they just screwed.

This photograph by Carlos Barria of Reuters will live in infamy, and haunt the Republican Party for the rest of time.