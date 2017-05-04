 

Photo of the Day: Trump and House Republicans Celebrate Destroying Health Care for Millions

Rotten old white bastards gloating
182
Politics • Views: 4,054
0

Credit: Carlos Barria/Reuters

Today the Republicans in the House of Representatives forced through one of the most vicious and heartless pieces of legislation in modern history, the AHCA: a bill that will strip health care away from millions of Americans, jack up the price of premiums enormously for those who can still get it, and remove guarantees for people with pre-existing conditions. Oh and before I forget — it will also help the Trump gang give a trillion dollar tax cut to the wealthiest Americans. Including… Donald Trump.

Not a single Democrat voted for this horrible bill, and it still needs to pass the Senate to become law so this isn’t a victory for the rotten Republicans, not just yet. Nonetheless, after voting to pass this monstrosity, the House Republicans jaunted over to the White House where they celebrated and gloated in the faces of all the Americans they just screwed.

This photograph by Carlos Barria of Reuters will live in infamy, and haunt the Republican Party for the rest of time.

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Recent PagesClick to refresh
My Letter to Representative Ted Budd of North CarolinaYou unspeakable bastard. I would refer to you as whale feces, but at least they serve a useful biological purpose that you lack. I might envision you as an ambulatory, crab infested merkin, but that would be an insult to ...
Scottish Dragon
1 hour, 40 minutes ago
Views: 79 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Jacob Collier’s #IHarmU Vol. 3 Here's the third compilation of harmonised melodies from the #InMyRoomJC #IHarmU campaign! All melodies received via Patreon between April 1st-July 1st, 2016. Many more still to come! #IHarmU Vol. 3 Listing:Ramsey Clark – 0:03Ethan Richmond – 0:37Boden & Danya ...
Tarkloon
2 hours, 51 minutes ago
Views: 61 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
THE DARK TOWER - Official Trailer (HD) In a world full of superheroes, there’s only one Gunslinger. From the epic best-selling novels by Stephen King comes #DarkTowerMovie In Theaters August 4. Subscribe to Sony Pictures for exclusive content: bit.ly Follow Us on Social:Facebook: facebook.comTwitter: @darktowermovieInstagram: instagram.com ...
Tarkloon
3 hours, 26 minutes ago
Views: 72 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Big Tobacco in 2017: Full Steam Ahead - OpenSecrets.org - Medium Nine of the industry’s top 10 congressional recipients in the 2016 cycle were Republicans — and 83 percent of its contributions to candidates and party committees went to the GOP. In fact, the majority of tobacco contributions have consistently gone to ...
Birth Control Works
12 hours, 46 minutes ago
Views: 126 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Lessons From Brazil’s Approach to Tackling Sexual Harassment In 1983, Maria da Penha, a Brazilian bio-pharmacist, was shot in her sleep by her husband. Miraculously, she survived, and, two weeks later, he tried to electrocute her. Penha’s case languished in the Brazilian courts for two decades. Her ...
Birth Control Works
12 hours, 54 minutes ago
Views: 142 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Student Sex-Assault Reports, State-by-State - Education Week Student-on-student sexual assault is not just a problem on college campuses. It threatens thousands of kids a year in elementary, middle and high schools across America. Rich or poor, urban or rural, no school is immune. AP journalists spent ...
Birth Control Works
1 day, 12 hours ago
Views: 156 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
The Many Ways in Which We Are Wrong About Jane Austen Two hundred years on, her work is astonishingly popular. It’s difficult to think of any other novelist who could be compared with her. Yet Jane herself remains a shadowy, curiously colorless figure, one who seems to have spent the ...
Birth Control Works
1 day, 13 hours ago
Views: 199 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
SpaceX Makes First US Military Launch, Then Lands Rocket Again Miami - SpaceX on Monday blasted off a secretive US government satellite, known only as NROL-76, marking the first military launch for the California-based aerospace company headed by billionaire tycoon Elon Musk. The payload for the National Reconnaissance Office, ...
Tarkloon
2 days, 17 hours ago
Views: 253 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
US Anti-Missile System Operational in South Korea "honored?" *facepalm* The US military says its controversial Thaad missile defence system is now operational in South Korea. The system can intercept North Korean missiles although full operational capability is still some months away. Tensions have been rising around ...
Tarkloon
2 days, 18 hours ago
Views: 243 • Comments: 2 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
1 Dead, 7 Wounded in Shooting at San Diego Apartment Complex; Gunman Killed by Police Police rushed to the apartment building in the University City area and fatally shot the man after he pointed his gun at officers, San Diego Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman said. Authorities received several calls just after 6 p.m. about ...
Tarkloon
3 days, 17 hours ago
Views: 414 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 39 • Share to Facebook
Little Green Footballs