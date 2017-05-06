 

A Beautifully FIlmed Live Performance by Laura Marling: “Wild Fire”

101
Music • Views: 1,314
1

YouTube

SUBSCRIBE: po.st
Laura Marling performs the incredible Wild Fire for Mahogany. For more Mahogany Sessions click here: po.st

Spotify | po.st
Instagram | po.st
Facebook | po.st
Twitter | po.st
Website | po.st

Great music, as often as possible. That is our pledge to you, and since 2010 we’ve been striving to create the best online music discovery experience in the world. We’ve travelled all around the world in our quest to fulfil that pledge and will never stop striving for great music.

Find out more from Laura Marling:
Website: lauramarling.com
Facebook: facebook.com
Twitter: @lauramarlinghq
Spotify: spoti.fi

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Recent PagesClick to refresh
Acoustic Guitar Excellence: Sam Breckenridge - “Looking Back” - Fingerstyle Guitar The title track from Sam's brand new EP available now. "Looking Back" composed by Sam BreckenridgeAudio recording and engineering - Sam BreckenridgeVideo production - Joshua ShoresTab Transcription - Owen Van LarkinsTabs available at: sambreckenridge.comGuitar: Custom Fan Fret Jumbo by ...
teleskiguy
1 hour, 38 minutes ago
Views: 80 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 1
Comments: 0: 1
GOP’er: People Who Lead Good Lives Don’t Have Pre-Existing Conditions - SFGate If you lead a good life, you'll have nothing to worry about under the revised Trumpcare legislation, an Alabama congressman says. During an interview Monday with CNN's Jake Tapper, Rep. Mo Brooks said, "My understanding is that (the new ...
Birth Control Works
9 hours, 11 minutes ago
Views: 249 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Trumpcare: There Are No Women Working on the Senate Version of the Republican Healthcare Bill — Quartz The day after the American Health Care Act (AHCA) was passed in the US House of Representatives, a group of Republican senators are at work on a version they hope will pass in the Senate. The revisions are expected ...
Birth Control Works
9 hours, 14 minutes ago
Views: 131 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
On National Day of Prayer, Atheists Counter With a National Day of Reason President Donald Trump celebrated the National Day of Prayer on Thursday by signing an executive order aimed at making churches and religious leaders even more powerful in the public arena. Meanwhile, the American Humanist Association and other secular allies ...
Birth Control Works
9 hours, 36 minutes ago
Views: 114 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Living in Poor Area Increases Anxiety Risk in Women, but Not Men - Neuroscience News Women living in the most deprived areas are over 60% more likely to have anxiety as women living in richer areas. However, whether men lived in poorer or richer areas made very little difference to their anxiety levels, according ...
Birth Control Works
9 hours, 38 minutes ago
Views: 131 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Alaska State Rep Is Confident That Women Get Abortions for the Exciting Travel Opportunity Welcome to Big Time Small-Time Dicks, a regular column on The Slot that explores local politicians, small-town scandals, and everything else making life miserable on a local level. Know a small-time person who is a big time dick we ...
Birth Control Works
9 hours, 48 minutes ago
Views: 170 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Bill O’Reilly; Good Catholic?blog.timesunion.comYour text to link...
rhoffman
16 hours, 31 minutes ago
Views: 174 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 2
Comments: 3: 2
Labrador: ‘Nobody Dies Because They Don’t Have Access to Health Care’ After a woman suggested that the lack of health care was essentially asking people to die, Labrador had a controversial answer at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston. “That line is so indefensible,” Labrador said. “Nobody dies because they don’t ...
Bubblehead II
16 hours, 53 minutes ago
Views: 221 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Trump Voters Finally Worried THEIR Stuff Is Being Taken Awayyahoo.com Leave it to Trump voters to finally get the picture only when it's THEIR stuff that is going to be taken away. With the Trumpcare menace looking on their horizon, the Reality of no help at all for Meth ...
Rocky-in-Connecticut
1 day, 10 hours ago
Views: 761 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 290 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 3
Comments: 0: 3
Global Times: China Could Accept Surgical Strike on North Korea Not a signal I want our president to act upon... Chinese state-run newspaper said Saturday that China would not engage militarily if the US conducted a surgical strike on North Korea’s nuclear facility, noting it would only resort to ...
Unshaken Defiance
1 day, 11 hours ago
Views: 210 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs