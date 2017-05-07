France Says “Non!” to the Far Right, Overwhelmingly Rejects Marine Le Pen for Emmanuel Macron

Trump’s and Putin’s endorsements and a last-minute hacking attack didn’t help Le Pen

Here’s a piece of good news from across the pond, where France has voted overwhelmingly to elect Emmanual Macron and hand the leader of the fascist Front National, Marine Le Pen, a decisive defeat.

So as America continues its descent into a far right nightmare nation led by the corrupt Trump gang, France won’t be joining us. Congratulations to France, but woe to the United States.