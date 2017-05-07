France Says “Non!” to the Far Right, Overwhelmingly Rejects Marine Le Pen for Emmanuel Macron
Trump’s and Putin’s endorsements and a last-minute hacking attack didn’t help Le Pen
🔴 #BREAKING - Emmanuel #Macron elected president of France (with 65.1% of the vote) pic.twitter.com/4Vod8NNBm4
— FRANCE 24 English (@France24_en) May 7, 2017
Here’s a piece of good news from across the pond, where France has voted overwhelmingly to elect Emmanual Macron and hand the leader of the fascist Front National, Marine Le Pen, a decisive defeat.
So as America continues its descent into a far right nightmare nation led by the corrupt Trump gang, France won’t be joining us. Congratulations to France, but woe to the United States.