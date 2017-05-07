 

Awesome New Jam From Bokanté: “Nou Tout Sé Yonn”

Yet another terrific spinoff from the Snarky Puppy nexus
YouTube

Bokanté - Nou Tout Sé Yonn
From the album “Strange Circles,” to be released June 2017 on GroundUP Music.

Recorded and filmed at Dreamland Studios in West Hurley, New York, in April of 2016.

Written by Michael League & Malika Tirolien.
Music arranged by Michael League.
Vocals arranged and lyrics written by Malika Tirolien.

Produced by Michael League.

Personnel:
Malika Tirolien - vocals & vocal percussion
Roosevelt Collier - lap steel guitar
Michael League - baritone guitar, bass & vocal percussion
Chris McQueen - baritone guitar
Bob Lanzetti - electric guitar
Jamey Haddad - percussion
André Ferrari - percussion
Keita Ogawa - percussion

Engineered and mixed by Nic Hard.
Assisted by Bella Blasko.
Mastered by Scott Hull at Masterdisk NYC.
Filmed by Andy LaViolette, Simon C.F. Yu, Yusuke Suzuki, and Michael League.

—————————-

LYRICS:

(Creole)

Koutésa x 2

Kouté sa
Siw koupé rasin a piébwa, pié bwa pé ké ripousé
Koutésa
Si ou woté dlo a lanmè la, dézèw ké vin touvéw
Kouté sa
Siw konstrui kaz aw san mason, kaz la pé ké pé diré
Kouté sa
Si ou pa jen planté grèn mango la, pié mango ké disparet

Kouté sa
Siw ka jijé moun ki douvanw, moun dèyèw ké jijéw
Kouté sa
Siw volé voisin aw, on jou on moun ké vin voléw
Kouté sa
Fo ou sonjé sa ou ka simé sé sa ou kay rékolté
Kouté sa
Fo ou sonjé si ou jiré karma, karma ké vin ritouvéw

Sonjé nou tout sé yonn x2

A pa lè ou vwè la riviè kolè
Ou ké vwè rèflè aw, lè ou gadé adan’y
Si ou pa vlé avoué nou tout sé yonn
Nou pé ké pé rivé viv ansanm

(English)

if you cut the roots of the tree
it will never grow again
if you strip the sea of its water
the desert will find you
if you build your house with no foundation
it will not stand for long
if you fail to plant the seed
there will be no mango trees

if you judge the one in front
you will face judgement from the one behind
if you steal from your neighbor
one will steal from you
remember that you get what you give
and that when taunted
karma will find you

remember we are one

a reflection is hard to see
in troubled waters
if you don’t accept that we are one
we will never live in peace

