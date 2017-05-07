Awesome New Jam From Bokanté: “Nou Tout Sé Yonn”

YouTube

Bokanté - Nou Tout Sé Yonn

From the album “Strange Circles,” to be released June 2017 on GroundUP Music.

Recorded and filmed at Dreamland Studios in West Hurley, New York, in April of 2016.

Written by Michael League & Malika Tirolien.

Music arranged by Michael League.

Vocals arranged and lyrics written by Malika Tirolien.

Produced by Michael League.

Personnel:

Malika Tirolien - vocals & vocal percussion

Roosevelt Collier - lap steel guitar

Michael League - baritone guitar, bass & vocal percussion

Chris McQueen - baritone guitar

Bob Lanzetti - electric guitar

Jamey Haddad - percussion

André Ferrari - percussion

Keita Ogawa - percussion

Engineered and mixed by Nic Hard.

Assisted by Bella Blasko.

Mastered by Scott Hull at Masterdisk NYC.

Filmed by Andy LaViolette, Simon C.F. Yu, Yusuke Suzuki, and Michael League.

LYRICS:

(Creole)

Koutésa x 2

Kouté sa

Siw koupé rasin a piébwa, pié bwa pé ké ripousé

Koutésa

Si ou woté dlo a lanmè la, dézèw ké vin touvéw

Kouté sa

Siw konstrui kaz aw san mason, kaz la pé ké pé diré

Kouté sa

Si ou pa jen planté grèn mango la, pié mango ké disparet

Kouté sa

Siw ka jijé moun ki douvanw, moun dèyèw ké jijéw

Kouté sa

Siw volé voisin aw, on jou on moun ké vin voléw

Kouté sa

Fo ou sonjé sa ou ka simé sé sa ou kay rékolté

Kouté sa

Fo ou sonjé si ou jiré karma, karma ké vin ritouvéw

Sonjé nou tout sé yonn x2

A pa lè ou vwè la riviè kolè

Ou ké vwè rèflè aw, lè ou gadé adan’y

Si ou pa vlé avoué nou tout sé yonn

Nou pé ké pé rivé viv ansanm

(English)

if you cut the roots of the tree

it will never grow again

if you strip the sea of its water

the desert will find you

if you build your house with no foundation

it will not stand for long

if you fail to plant the seed

there will be no mango trees

if you judge the one in front

you will face judgement from the one behind

if you steal from your neighbor

one will steal from you

remember that you get what you give

and that when taunted

karma will find you

remember we are one

a reflection is hard to see

in troubled waters

if you don’t accept that we are one

we will never live in peace