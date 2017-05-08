In Which Donald Trump Edits His Twitter Profile Background to Include a Tweet With a Blatant Lie

Yes, folks. What you see above is the actual profile image from Donald Trump’s Twitter account as of this writing. Trump, or someone on his staff, edited that picture of a crowd of smirking white people giving the thumbs-up signal in the Oval Office to include a tweet he posted earlier today after Sally Yates’ Senate hearing.

Director Clapper reiterated what everybody, including the fake media already knows- there is “no evidence” of collusion w/ Russia and Trump. — President Trump (@POTUS) May 9, 2017

Director Clapper reiterated what everybody, including the fake media already knows- there is “no evidence” of collusion w/ Russia and Trump. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2017

And it’s a blatant lie. James Clapper said no such thing during the hearing.

It’s highly concerning that the man in the Oval Office, who can launch a nuclear holocaust on five minutes’ notice, is apparently deteriorating mentally before our eyes.

And now, three hours after posting it, Trump has removed that dishonest tweet from his banner image.