Trump Continues Filling the White House Press Room With Deranged Far Right Conspiracy Theorists

Jack Posobiec was one of the main people behind spreading the evil “Pizzagate” conspiracy theory, that led to a delusional Alex Jones fan entering the Comet Ping Pong restaurant with a semi-automatic rifle.

Posobiec is also one of the people who helped circulate the Russian-hacked Emmanuel Macron emails, trying to sabotage Macron’s campaign at the last minute and help elect far right fascist Marine Le Pen.

And now, Jack Posobiec is the latest conspiracy theorist and fake news peddler to gain access to the White House press room.

And today we have yet another dishonest far right snake with White House press credentials. pic.twitter.com/l7GDfvS6eT — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) May 9, 2017

Posobiec is just the latest in a rogues’ gallery of far right conspiracy theorists with White House press credentials, including rape apologist/white nationalist Mike Cernovich, pedophilia apologist Milo Yiannopoulos, the Stupidest Man on the Internet Jim Hoft, and his creepy sidekick Lucian Wintrich.

Why aren’t the real journalists in that room speaking out against this horrific trend?