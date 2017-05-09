BREAKING: Trump Fires FBI Director James Comey
Here’s the full statement announcing that our so-called president has terminated FBI director James Comey.
Trump has fired Comey, per @PressSec. Full statement: pic.twitter.com/3OHHI4DJzs
— Ali Vitali (@alivitali) May 9, 2017
Trump’s pink slip to Comey says “I am not under investigation” — which is totally false.
FBI Director Comey has been “terminated and removed from office.” pic.twitter.com/z2or0M6oJB
— Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) May 9, 2017
Here’s some more jaw-dropping information: they’re trying to claim Comey was fired over his handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation. I seriously doubt that.
Here are the recommendations to remove Comey from the AG and Deputy AG—they cite his handling of the Clinton investigation. pic.twitter.com/QzTIfN6nOx
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 9, 2017