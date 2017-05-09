BREAKING: Trump Fires FBI Director James Comey

Here’s the full statement announcing that our so-called president has terminated FBI director James Comey.

Trump’s pink slip to Comey says “I am not under investigation” — which is totally false.

FBI Director Comey has been “terminated and removed from office.” pic.twitter.com/z2or0M6oJB — Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) May 9, 2017

Here’s some more jaw-dropping information: they’re trying to claim Comey was fired over his handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation. I seriously doubt that.