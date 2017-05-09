FBI Director James Comey Learned About His Firing From Television News

It may not be the worst aspect of Trump’s Tuesday Night Massacre, but it illustrates the sheer incompetence and cowardice of the Trump gang; FBI director Comey apparently learned he had been fired while he was speaking to FBI employees in Los Angeles, from TV screens showing breaking news reports.

Mr. Comey, who is three years into a 10-year term at the helm of the F.B.I., learned from news reports that he had been fired while addressing bureau employees in Los Angeles. While Mr. Comey spoke, television screens in the background began flashing the news. Shortly after, a letter was delivered to F.B.I. Headquarters in Washington.

Man, that’s ice cold. And treating an FBI director like this, when you’re under investigation for ties to a hostile foreign government, strikes me as a seriously bad idea.