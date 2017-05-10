Wednesday Night Flamenco Jazz Jam: Antonio Lizana, NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert

YouTube

Felix Contreras | April 28, 2017 — In many ways, the traditions of flamenco and jazz could not be further apart, but in the hands of a few Spanish jazz musicians, these two worlds commingle and find common ground. Antonio Lizana is one such musician, both a saxophonist and vocalist with one foot firmly planted in each tradition. As a vocalist he has mastered the Moorish, note-bending improvisations that make flamenco singing so beguiling, while the fluidity of ideas he expresses as a saxophonist place him in the time-honored tradition of composing while playing.

The magic of Lizana’s performance behind Bob Boilen’s desk happens when the two musical worlds wrap around each other, like helical strands of sonic DNA. One is no greater than the other — perfect complements that point to a common African root.

Set List

“Airegría”

“Déjate Sentir”

“Viento De La Mar”

Musicians

Antonio Lizana (vocals, sax); Jonatan Pacheco (percussion); Andreas Arnold (guitar)

Credits

Producers: Bob Boilen, Niki Walker; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Niki Walker, Morgan Noelle Smith; Production Assistant: A Noah Harrison; Photo: Marian Carrasquero/NPR.

