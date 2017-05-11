 

The Bob Cesca Show: Kislyak Brought the Lube

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

Kislyak Brought The Lube: The great Jacki Schechner is here today; The aftermath of the firing of James Comey; The Trump, Kislyak and Lavrov threeway in the Oval Office; Prime the Pump; Conspiracy theories; TASS in the Oval but no American press; Rosenstein nearly resigned in protest; Sean Spicer hiding among the bushes; Mike Flynn’s records subpoenaed by the Senate Intel Committee; Republicans flacking for Trump; Fixing Obamacare and the Marketplaces; #FattyFattyToadBoy; and more.

