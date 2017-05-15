 

Trump’s Fake News Sources Include White Supremacist Rage Furby Chuck C. Johnson

The White House is in the hands of villains, idiots, and racists
White supremacists Richard B. Spencer (L) and Chuck C. Johnson at the GOP convention

Politico’s Shane Goldmacher has an unsurprising yet still disturbing piece today about the garbage information our so-called president is being fed by his staff. Far right fake news figures prominently, of course, and look who makes an unshocking guest appearance: white supremacist hate-monger Chuck C. Johnson (pictured above posing with infamous neo-Nazi Richard Spencer at the 2016 GOP convention).

The consequences can be tremendous, according to a half-dozen White House officials and others with direct interactions with the president. A news story tucked into Trump’s hands at the right moment can torpedo an appointment or redirect the president’s entire agenda. Current and former Trump officials say Trump can react volcanically to negative press clips, especially those with damaging leaks, becoming engrossed in finding out where they originated.

That is what happened in late February when someone mischievously gave the president a printed copy of an article from GotNews‌.com, the website of internet provocateur Charles C. Johnson, which accused deputy chief of staff Katie Walsh of being “the source behind a bunch of leaks” in the White House.

No matter that Johnson had been permanently banned from Twitter for harassment or that he offered no concrete evidence or that he had lobbed false accusations in the past and recanted them. Trump read the article and began asking staff about Walsh. Johnson told POLITICO that he tracks the IP addresses of visitors to his website and added: “I can tell you unequivocally that the story was shared all around the White House.”

White House chief strategist Steve Bannon defended Walsh, who has since left the administration to advise a pro-Trump group, in a statement to POLITICO: “Katie was a key member of the team and is a trusted friend and ally of the White House. No one in the White House took that article seriously.” Walsh declined to comment.

Once again we see an article that refers to the Rage Furby as simply an “internet provocateur” with no mention of his long history of outright racism and Holocaust denial, including most recently his fund-raising for neo-Nazi website “Daily Stormer.”

But apart from this, it’s horrifying to read about an erratic, delusional president who bases his decisions and policies on debased propaganda from the worst people in the United States.

UPDATE at 5/15/17 12:04:10 pm by Charles Johnson

And in case you’re tempted to think Trump isn’t still being influenced by the execrable Chuck (who is NOT ME), just today he cited yet another bit of fake news propaganda originated by the Rage Furby.

