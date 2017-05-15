 

Trump Recklessly Revealed Highly Classified Info to Russia’s Foreign Minister and Ambassador

“Trump doesn’t grasp the gravity of the things he’s dealing with”
And now we get the news that our reckless so-called president actually revealed highly classified information to the Russian foreign minister and ambassador last week.

President Trump revealed highly classified information to the Russian foreign minister and ambassador in a White House meeting last week, according to current and former U.S. officials, who said that Trump’s disclosures jeopardized a critical source of intelligence on the Islamic State.

The information Trump relayed had been provided by a U.S. partner through an intelligence-sharing arrangement considered so sensitive that details have been withheld from allies and tightly restricted even within the U.S. government, officials said.

The partner had not given the United States permission to share the material with Russia, and officials said that Trump’s decision to do so risks cooperation from an ally that has access to the inner workings of the Islamic State. After Trump’s meeting, senior White House officials took steps to contain the damage, placing calls to the CIA and National Security Agency.

“This is code-word information,” said a U.S. official familiar with the matter, using terminology that refers to one of the highest classification levels used by American spy agencies. Trump “revealed more information to the Russian ambassador than we have shared with our own allies.”

Remember when Trump threatened James Comey last week, after firing him? This latest leak reported by the Washington Post smells like payback to me, and it’s probably not the last of it.

UPDATE at 5/15/17 3:05:33 pm by Charles Johnson

Buzzfeed now confirms the Washington Post’s report, and adds a disturbing note:

Two US officials who were briefed on Trump’s disclosures last week confirmed to BuzzFeed News the veracity of the Post report, with one official noting that “it’s far worse than what has already been reported.”

