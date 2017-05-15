 

Aimee Mann With Jonathan Coulton: NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert

83
Music • Views: 1,378
1

YouTube

Bob Boilen | May 8, 2017 — “This song is called ‘You Never Loved Me’ — it’s another cheery, optimistic number,” says Aimee Mann, introducing the second of four songs in this Tiny Desk Concert. She has been writing songs on the human condition — more often than not with a strong sense of humor to underpin the inevitable melancholy — as far back as the ’80s, when she was the singer and bassist in Boston’s The Young Snakes. Mann’s newest solo record, the first in five years, is baldly called Mental Illness — clearly, there’s a deep honesty within these songs. (Also: This is Aimee Mann’s Tiny return, so if you’re loving this, take a look at her performance with Ted Leo in their duo called The Both.)

Mental Illness is available now:
iTunes: itunes.apple.com
Amazon: amazon.com

Set List
“Rollercoasters”
“You Never Loved Me”
“Goose Snow Cone”
“Patient Zero”

Musicians
Aimee Mann (vocals, guitar); Jonathan Coulton (guitar, vocals); Paul Bryan (bass, vocals); Jamie Edwards (piano, vocals)

Credits
Producers: Bob Boilen, Niki Walker; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Niki Walker, Morgan Noelle Smith, Bronson Arcuri; Production Assistant: A Noah Harrison; Photo: Marian Carrasquero/NPR.

For more Tiny Desk concerts, subscribe to our podcast: npr.org

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Recent PagesClick to refresh
Omaha Man Accused of Sending Strippers to Neighbours’ HomeOMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 45-year-old west Omaha man has been charged with pandering and solicitation after investigators say he sent prostitutes dozens of times over nearly four years to his neighbor's house to strip on their porch. Prosecutors say ...
Anymouse
1 hour, 34 minutes ago
Views: 62 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Meet Trump’s Terrifying, Ignorant ‘A-Team’ of Anti-Abortion Zealots Earlier this month, Vice President Mike Pence spoke at a gala for Susan B. Anthony's list, a powerful anti-abortion group. To rapturous applause, he gloated that President Trump had assembled an "A-Team" of "great pro-life leaders": Tom Price, who ...
Birth Control Works
11 hours, 23 minutes ago
Views: 189 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
MUST WATCH: Dutch Documentary Says Trump Has Deep Ties to Russian Mob Ever since the news broke that the Russians had hacked into the DNC's computers and used the stolen emails and other information to manipulate the 2016 election on behalf of Donald Trump, my gut feeling has been that the ...
thecommodore
12 hours, 6 minutes ago
Views: 231 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
WaPo: Trump Blabs Secrets to Russia President Trump revealed highly classified information to the Russian foreign minister and ambassador in a White House meeting last week, according to current and former U.S. officials, who said Trump’s disclosures jeopardized a critical source of intelligence on the ...
garzooma
12 hours, 58 minutes ago
Views: 243 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Trump Reportedly Dumping Bannon, Spicy, others….finance.yahoo.com It seems the pressure applied by comedians and the majority of the public is having an effect. Trump's huge ego is damaged, and the constant ridicule shows no signs of abating... so there's only one thing left for Trump ...
Rocky-in-Connecticut
23 hours, 57 minutes ago
Views: 208 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
10 Real Laws Straight Out of the Handmaid’s Tale On Thursday, the House of Representatives passed their version of the American Health Care Act, a bill to replace Obamacare with something that, among many other things, cracks down on women’s health and safety. There was one phrase that ...
Birth Control Works
1 day, 19 hours ago
Views: 320 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
This Student’s Message About White Privilege Is the Most Important Thing You’ll Read Today @ctfuconnor @ &mdash; ggt (@geegeetee) May 14, 2017 "THIS is what white privilege looks like. This is me, only one year ago on this very campus, running around the academic quad with a fucking sharp metal sword. People thought ...
Birth Control Works
1 day, 19 hours ago
Views: 440 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
The Secret Weapon Democrats Don’t Know How to Use Magazine The Bustos blueprint, she told me in January as the Taurus dodged raccoon road kill outside a speck of a village called Maquon, is rooted in unslick, face-to-face politicking. She shows up. She shakes hands. She asks questions—a lot ...
Birth Control Works
2 days, 23 hours ago
Views: 484 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Alt-J: Tiny Desk Concert Bob Boilen | April 24, 2017 — As the primary booker of the Tiny Desk Concerts, I have this self-imposed rule: No artist can come back for a second visit unless there's something wholly different about what they're doing. ...
Tarkloon
3 days, 8 hours ago
Views: 454 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Portugal. the Man - Feel It Still (Live at the Current)The Alaskan band stopped by The Current and shared a few songs in our small studio. Hear the full session here: thecurrent.org
Tarkloon
3 days, 9 hours ago
Views: 442 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs