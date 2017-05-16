When Haters Fight: Chuck C. Johnson and Pax Dickinson Break Up, Wesearchr Scam Site Goes Dark

It’s always fun when very creepy people have a big fight and try to destroy each other

Today’s news from the white supremacist universe inhabited by far right weirdos Chuck C. Johnson and Pax Dickinson: they are partners no more, and their extortion/scam/libel site Wesearchr is offline, perhaps for good.

Dickinson, who’s been banned from Twitter like his erstwhile pal Chuck, sneaked back in this morning to announce that Chuck had burned him after they received a 7-figure check for 6% of the Wesearchr company (which sounds like complete BS to me, but who knows? wingnut welfare is a real thing).

@TheNotoriousPAX Who could ever have predicted that teaming up with the Rage Furby was a terrible idea? What a chump. Couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy. — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) May 16, 2017

Since Dickinson’s Twitter account is probably going to disappear soon, here’s a screenshot of his tale. I especially love how he’s boasting about his “personal honor” after building one of the scummiest, ugliest websites on the Internet, a place that specialized in raising money to defend neo-Nazis.

The racist Rage Furby has reacted to Dickinson already; Dickinson says he’s lying. This is getting good.

Chuck makes a comment here about the situation. He is lying thru his teeth about the circumstances of my departure. https://t.co/s4hfkjIhWe — Pax Dickinson (@TheNotoriousPAX) May 16, 2017

This is the quote from the Furby:

We intend to continue running the bounties for the foreseeable future. We’re going to fix [WeSearchr’s] hosting problem today or tomorrow. We ask for everyone to be patient with us during this process. As for Pax Dickinson, he decided he was going to leave the company after we raised money. Then, he demanded an absurd severance agreement. How you can have a severance agreement from a company you co-founded, I don’t really understand. Regardless, I wish Pax well in his future endeavors. Everyone’s money is safe, but if people want refunds due to the confusion surrounding all this, then I am happy to grant that.

