 

The Bob Cesca Show: Tyranny Tuesday

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

Tyranny Tuesday: The great Buzz Burbank is here today; Trump reveals highly classified code word intelligence to Russians; The new normal; McMaster lied and destroyed his reputation today; Trump confesses on Twitter; Intelligence came from Israel; Erick Erickson says Trump’s leak is worse than we thought; Trump and the alleged Comey tapes; It’s getting later earlier; The Investigation Tote Board; and more.

