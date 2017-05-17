Big News! Department of Justice Appoints Special Counsel in Russian Election Interference
Donald Trump yukks it up with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak in the Oval Office (Credit: Russian news service TASS)
OK, this is now officially a very serious matter, as the Department of Justice appoints former FBI director Robert Mueller as special counsel to oversee the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
Rosenstein: “Special Counsel is necessary in order for the American people to have full confidence in the outcome” https://t.co/7eU1uEiXB9 pic.twitter.com/3eZvfRzhC7
— ABC News (@ABC) May 17, 2017
NBC News: Mike Flynn and Paul Manafort have emerged as key figures in Russia investigation Mueller will leadhttps://t.co/bC6nrcJucS
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) May 17, 2017
NBC News: Officials say multiple grand jury subpoenas & records requests have been issued in connection with the 2 men in the past 6 months https://t.co/GjNPdTwkB6
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) May 17, 2017
Trump says he “looks forward to this matter concluding quickly.” Special investigations don’t happen “quickly.” pic.twitter.com/04JoXpZZU4
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) May 17, 2017