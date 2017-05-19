 

White Supremacist Group Sends Mass Emails Promoting Tennessee Conference at Montgomery Bell State Park

The pseudo-intellectual face of racism
87
US News • Views: 2,657
2

There are basically two forms of white supremacism in the United States. There are the skinheads and neo-Nazis pictured above, the ugly face of overt hatred.

And then there are the pseudo-intellectual apologists for the neo-Nazis. Guys who wear suits and have degrees from universities, and use them to advance the exact same hatred, but with a highbrow gloss on it.

For these pretend academics, American Renaissance is one of their main hangouts.

And in the age of the Trump Horror, they’re more emboldened than ever, taking their grotesque “cause” right out into the public. For example, last night I received the following mass email from American Renaissance (because someone apparently put me on their list; I didn’t sign up for this).

The email explains that these poor beleaguered racists are often accused of being racists, so they’re going to hold a conference at a state park in Tennessee to promote racism. Take that, liberals.

This is what passes for intellectualism among the white supremacist elite.

Click to enlarge

And by the way, I immediately removed myself from their mailing list and sent a note telling them exactly what I thought about them. I’m not ashamed to say the note may have contained profanities.

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Recent PagesClick to refresh
White People Can Have a Torch-Wielding Mob, but When Black Folks March Peacefully, It’s Martial Law I’ve lost count of the number of marches and street protests black citizens have planned and led in this Black Lives Matter era. Lets go with “a lot.” What isn’t lost on me is black people’s recurring fear that ...
Birth Control Works
7 hours, 29 minutes ago
Views: 136 • Comments: 2 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Nolan Bruder Rapes His 16-Year-Old Sister, Judge Gives Him Slap on Wrist - Blue Lives Matter Crescent City, CA – A judge gave a few days active time and probation to Nolan Bruder, age 20, who raped his 16-year-old sister, going against the recommendations of the District Attorney and the Probation Department. According to KRCTV, ...
Birth Control Works
8 hours, 25 minutes ago
Views: 251 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Britain’s Modern Slave Trade - Al Jazeera English Al Jazeera's investigative unit has revealed that large companies in Britain may be failing to tackle slavery along their supply chains. The findings prompted a warning from Britain's anti-slavery commissioner that companies all over the United Kingdom could unwittingly ...
Birth Control Works
1 day, 7 hours ago
Views: 284 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Ancient Chinese Medicine Might Be the Key to Better Birth Control hat if there was a birth control that was hormone-free, 100 percent natural, resulted in no side effects, didn’t harm either eggs nor sperm, could be used in the long-term or short-term, and — perhaps the best part of ...
Birth Control Works
2 days, 7 hours ago
Views: 424 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
U.S. GAO - DOD Health: Actions Needed to Ensure Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and Traumatic Brain Injury Are Considered in Misc PTSD and traumatic brain injury can affect the behavior of servicemembers in the Armed forces and may lead to separations for misconduct. We examined misconduct separations and found that servicemembers diagnosed with PTSD, TBI, or certain other conditions can ...
Birth Control Works
2 days, 11 hours ago
Views: 383 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 1
Comments: 0: 1
Fox News DNC Staffer Story Blows Up in Their Face-Yet Againmoney.cnn.com A fraudulent right wing conspiracy story blew up in their faces yesterday when it was realized that it was a Fox News reporter who was the "source" for the "news" that a murdered DNC staffer was somehow connected to ...
Rocky-in-Connecticut
2 days, 13 hours ago
Views: 831 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 211 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 4
Comments: 0: 4
From Gutting the EPA to His War on Science to Trying to Kill Health Care for Millions to Handing Our Classified Secrets to the R This blog is dedicated primarily to environmental issues, and so over the last four months I have blogged with alarm and sadness and sometimes even anger as our new President has done everything within his power to dismantle the ...
Birth Control Works
3 days, 1 hour ago
Views: 420 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 1
Comments: 0: 1
Meet Trump’s Terrifying, Ignorant ‘A-Team’ of Anti-Abortion Zealots Earlier this month, Vice President Mike Pence spoke at a gala for Susan B. Anthony's list, a powerful anti-abortion group. To rapturous applause, he gloated that President Trump had assembled an "A-Team" of "great pro-life leaders": Tom Price, who ...
Birth Control Works
4 days ago
Views: 757 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 35 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 1
Comments: 0: 1
MUST WATCH: Dutch Documentary Says Trump Has Deep Ties to Russian Mob Ever since the news broke that the Russians had hacked into the DNC's computers and used the stolen emails and other information to manipulate the 2016 election on behalf of Donald Trump, my gut feeling has been that the ...
thecommodore
4 days, 1 hour ago
Views: 534 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
WaPo: Trump Blabs Secrets to Russia President Trump revealed highly classified information to the Russian foreign minister and ambassador in a White House meeting last week, according to current and former U.S. officials, who said Trump’s disclosures jeopardized a critical source of intelligence on the ...
garzooma
4 days, 2 hours ago
Views: 420 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs