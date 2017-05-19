 

Wow: Trump Told Russians That Firing ‘Nut Job’ Comey Eased Pressure From Investigation

Another bombshell
Image credit: Russian Foreign Ministry

And now we have some more stunning news about Donald Trump’s reckless behavior from the New York Times: Trump Told Russians That Firing ‘Nut Job’ Comey Eased Pressure From Investigation.

WASHINGTON — President Trump told Russian officials in the Oval Office this month that firing the F.B.I. director, James B. Comey, had relieved “great pressure” on him, according to a document summarizing the meeting.

“I just fired the head of the F.B.I. He was crazy, a real nut job,” Mr. Trump said, according to the document, which was read to The New York Times by an American official. “I faced great pressure because of Russia. That’s taken off.”

Mr. Trump added, “I’m not under investigation.”

The conversation, during a May 10 meeting — the day after he fired Mr. Comey — reinforces the notion that Mr. Trump dismissed him primarily because of the bureau’s investigation into possible collusion between his campaign and Russian operatives. Mr. Trump said as much in one televised interview, but the White House has offered changing justifications for the firing.

We have an arrogant, boastful child in a 70-year old man’s body occupying the White House, folks. The good part of that awful reality, though, is that he just can’t help incriminating himself.

