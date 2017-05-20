 

And Now, a Joyful Video by Sergio Altamura Featuring the Masaka Kids: “Africa”

Sergio Altamura : Acoustic Guitars, Lap Steel Guitar, Synth, Programming
Maria Pansini : Video Editing
Masaka Kids: Camera Operator

Masaka Kids Africana sponsored children have gone through some of the worst experiences a child could face. Most of them are orphans and have experienced all sorts of threats including hunger, famine, homeless, etc. Through dance and song and sharing their love of Uganda, these children connect to each other and the world. They see their own potential — they have hope for their future. Masaka Kids Foundation support children in education and social well being, through their talents. They dance to rise and shine!

The song is available at sergioaltamura.bandcamp.com , check Sergio Altamura at : facebook.com

Support Masaka Kids at: masakakidsafricana.wixsite. com/home

