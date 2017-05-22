An Incredible New Jam From Snarky Puppy and Bokanté: “O La”

YouTube

Bokanté - Nou Tout Sé Yonn

From the album “Strange Circles,” to be released June 2017 on GroundUP Music.

***Please set to HD (or at least 480p).

Recorded and filmed at Dreamland Studios in West Hurley, New York, in April of 2016.

Written by Michael League & Malika Tirolien.

Music arranged by Michael League.

Vocals arranged and lyrics written by Malika Tirolien.

Produced by Michael League.

Personnel:

Malika Tirolien - vocals & vocal percussion

Roosevelt Collier - lap steel guitar

Michael League - baritone guitar, bass & vocal percussion

Chris McQueen - baritone guitar

Bob Lanzetti - electric guitar

Jamey Haddad - percussion

André Ferrari - percussion

Keita Ogawa - percussion

Engineered and mixed by Nic Hard.

Assisted by Bella Blasko.

Mastered by Scott Hull at Masterdisk NYC.

Filmed by Andy LaViolette, Simon C.F. Yu, Yusuke Suzuki, and Michael League.

Lyrics

(Creole)

On boug té ka promenéy

Lèw gadé i ped chimen ay

Mé adan malè ay chans ay fèy rivé koté on bel kaz

I pa poséy trop kestion

I rantré an didan ay

Pou touvé propriétè a kaz la douvan’y

Ki té paré pou mandé’y

Chorus

O la ou soti o la?

O la ou kalé o la?

Boug la koumansé palé

rakonté ki jan i té ped

Ki jan kaz ay té trop lwen

Pou i té pé rantré

a lè lannuit té ja tonbé

I mandé propriétè

Siy té pé rété ti bwen

Boug la diy pa ni pwoblem

Invitéy rantré

Mété on manjé assi difé

Mé la nonm la ki té ped la

Vwè tout’ boté an didan kaz la

Touvé manjé la byen a gou ay

Koumansé mal gadé moun la ki té rècèvway

I pa té vlé kité plas la

apré yon dé 3 jou i té la

I désidé tchouyé boug la

Pou y té volé kaz la é pran tout zafè ay

Malè vin touvé bon kè

pas jalouzi té vin fouté dawa a tè

Malè vin touvé bon kè

pas jalouzi té vin poté gam a lan mizè

An lo soley lévé

Boug la té byen enstalé

Mé I té pè volè

Vini chèché sa ki a lè té tay

I dékoré kaz ay

Èvè anlo bayé

I fèméy andidan ay

Jis tan on jou

I tan tanbou té ka joué asi pot ay

To to

Ni on moun la?

Es ou pé ouvè ban mwen?

A lè la sété tou ay

A lè la sété tou ay

Mandé moun la déwo la

O la…

O la ou soti o la?

O la ou kalé o la?

Mwen soti on koté ki lwen

Pas on rev palé ban mwen

I di mwen koté sit an ké pé touvé sa an pa ni

Touvé sa mwen bizwen

Touvé sa mwen bizwen

Touvé sa mwen bizwen

Ta la la ka goumé

Pou I pé sa rantré

É lot la ka lité

Pou pot ay rété fèmé

Ohh

É ay ay yay

Tout sa ou voyé ka ritouné

(English)

Verse

a man was walking

and lost his way

in his misfortune, he found luck and a house

without a question

he made his way inside

where he found the owner, who asked

Chorus

where do you come from?

where are you going?

Verse

the man began to tell the story

of how he lost his way

of how far he was from home

and now that night was falling

asked to stay a while

the owner granted

inviting him to remain

and putting food on the table

but when the lost man saw the beauty of the home

and tasted the richness of the meal

he looked at the one who had opened his door

and knew then that he had no desire to leave

in time he decided

to kill his host and make the house his own

misfortune came to the good heart

in the presence of jealousy

misfortune came to the good heart

for jealousy always precedes misery

with many sunrises

the man was well-established

but stricken with fear of thieves

coming to take what was now his

he adorned his home with barriers

and locked himself in

until one day

he heard the sound of a drum at his door, saying

is there someone here?

can you open up for me?

now it was his turn

to ask the person outside

Chorus

where are you from?

where are you going?

Verse

I come from far away

and because of a dream

which told me

I could find all that I need in this place

one fighting to enter

and the other struggling

for the door to stay closed

ooh

é ay yay yay

what you throw comes back to you