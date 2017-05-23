 

A Gorgeous Performance by Acoustic Guitar Maestro Tommy Emmanuel: “Eva Waits”

65
Music • Views: 1,371
1

YouTube

Live! At The Ryman was recorded live at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN on 27 February 2016, except “Eva Waits” which was recorded on 8 December 2016 at the Big Room in Chico, CA. This is a genuine “had to be there”…no fix ups…no frills recording. Each of my guitars has pickups and microphones that are included when you buy them, so the sound you hear from this recording is exactly as it sounds in the hall. Album is available 5/19/17 more info here: tommyemmanuel.com

[Subscribe] goo.gl
[Like] facebook.com
[Follow] @tommyemmanuel
[Official Web Site] tommyemmanuel.com

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Recent PagesClick to refresh
You Have One Last Chance to Repent, Sean Hannity….Help me force Sean Hannity to repent. If he doesn't, The Major will bring incredible the damage to Mr. Hannity using the new weapons of The Internet. I tried to warn you, Sean. You didn't listen then. If you choose ...
The Major
7 hours, 16 minutes ago
Views: 183 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Intelligence Alert: How to Sniff Out Fake Identities on Twitter @FlorenceOconne5 Lesson Learned for Twitter Users: Check who follow you closely. If it has a high following/follower count, it&#39;s probably fake. — TheMajor (@TheMajorsViews) May 24, 2017 Now that we know how they do it, it's time to ferret ...
The Major
7 hours, 55 minutes ago
Views: 212 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Doctors Argue That Female Genital Mutilation Is Protected Under First Amendment Two doctors in Detroit, along with one of their wives, are about to take the first religious defense of female genital mutilation to a US Federal court. The case stems from a FBI investigation into Dr. Jumana Nagarwala after ...
Birth Control Works
8 hours, 54 minutes ago
Views: 191 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Amanda Knox: How Prisons Use Cult Tactics to Brainwash Inmates Into Religion Katie McKibben and the Orange County Superior Court both agree on one thing: In July 2013, 25-year-old McKibben failed to remain sober while on home arrest for her third DUI. She had been struggling with alcoholism throughout her early ...
Birth Control Works
8 hours, 58 minutes ago
Views: 241 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Letters From Women Pleading for Abortion, Sent in 1917, Mirror Emails Sent Today In the early 1900s, desperate American women wrote letters to the founder of Planned Parenthood begging for help with unwanted pregnancies. A century later, they're sending eerily similar messages to an international abortion-by-mail service. "I'm in the family way ...
Birth Control Works
10 hours, 49 minutes ago
Views: 232 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 1
Comments: 0: 1
Pregnant Women Are Being Arrested for Crimes They Didn’t Know They Committed Laurie was five months pregnant when she used methamphetamine. She'd previously been on anxiety medication, but her doctor switched her to an opiate when she told him she had history for drug addiction. She said the opiate made her ...
Birth Control Works
10 hours, 51 minutes ago
Views: 2,183 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 5
Comments: 0: 5
Manchester: Defiant and Proud Everybody reading this will have some connection to Manchester. Whether it's music you love (*waves at Charles*), football you enjoy, science you respect or that radical tradition you've read of, Manchester is a World City we all have some ...
Paul Canning
14 hours, 20 minutes ago
Views: 355 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Inclusive Approaches to Preventing Violent Extremism - Carter Center Violent extremism fractures communities, fosters division, and exacerbates political conflicts. It knows no religious, national, or ethnic boundaries. Violent extremist movements continue to fuel the world’s most violent wars in Africa and the Middle East, and right-wing ethno-nationalist extremism ...
Birth Control Works
15 hours, 40 minutes ago
Views: 209 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 1
Comments: 0: 1
Love It or Hate It-What Saudi Arabia Is Buying in Its $110 Billion Arms Deal Huge deals with israel, and Saudi Arabia. Our industrial war machine grows apace. TanksSaudi Arabia is expecting 153 M1A1/A2 tank structures, which will be turned into 133 Saudi-specification M1A2S main battle tanks. Twenty additional tanks will replace those from ...
Unshaken Defiance
16 hours, 33 minutes ago
Views: 293 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 1
Comments: 0: 1
On Trump and RussiaPresident Trump’s remarks regarding Russia as a candidate for President of the United States should have alarmed Americans regardless of party. Candidate Trump went out of his way to praise Vladimir Putin’s Russia, while simultaneously belittling the President of the ...
HappyWarrior
1 day, 9 hours ago
Views: 225 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs