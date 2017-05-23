A Gorgeous Performance by Acoustic Guitar Maestro Tommy Emmanuel: “Eva Waits”
Live! At The Ryman was recorded live at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN on 27 February 2016, except “Eva Waits” which was recorded on 8 December 2016 at the Big Room in Chico, CA. This is a genuine “had to be there”…no fix ups…no frills recording. Each of my guitars has pickups and microphones that are included when you buy them, so the sound you hear from this recording is exactly as it sounds in the hall. Album is available 5/19/17 more info here: tommyemmanuel.com
