Video: Trump Shoves Montenegro Prime Minister Out of the Way to Get in Front of Camera at NATO Summit
Days without embarrassing America: 0
Politics • Views: 3,298
This classless buffoon continues to embarrass the United States on the world stage, shoving Montenegro Prime Minister Duško Marković out of the way so he can get in front of the cameras at the NATO Summit meeting in Brussels today. Then he sticks his nose in the air and preens.
This has to be one of the grossest moments yet from our extremely crude so-called president.
Did Trump just shove another NATO leader to be in the front of the group? pic.twitter.com/bL1r2auELd
— Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) May 25, 2017