 

The Bob Cesca Show: Biggus Dickus

317
Humor • Views: 2,678
2

MP3 Audio

Today's program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesa Show:

Biggus Dickus: It’s Thuggish Thursday with the great Jacki Schechner; GOP candidate assaults Guardian reporter; Rick Wilson’s outstanding tweetstorm; Trump embarrasses the United States with profoundly stupid NATO speech; The brand new CBO report on Trumpcare; McConnell’s worried about the votes for Trumpcare; Bob’s theory on kompromat; England refusing to share intelligence on Manchester attack with America; and more.

Little Green Footballs