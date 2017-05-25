The Bob Cesca Show: Biggus Dickus
Humor • Views: 2,678
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Biggus Dickus: It’s Thuggish Thursday with the great Jacki Schechner; GOP candidate assaults Guardian reporter; Rick Wilson’s outstanding tweetstorm; Trump embarrasses the United States with profoundly stupid NATO speech; The brand new CBO report on Trumpcare; McConnell’s worried about the votes for Trumpcare; Bob’s theory on kompromat; England refusing to share intelligence on Manchester attack with America; and more.