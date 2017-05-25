Confirmed: The Investigation of Russian Interference Into the Election Is Now Focusing on Jared Kushner

You don’t get much deeper into Donald Trump’s inner circle than this.

Investigators are focusing on a series of meetings held by Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law and an influential White House adviser, as part of their probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and related matters, according to people familiar with the investigation.

Kushner, who held meetings in December with the Russian ambassador and a banker from Moscow, is being investigated because of the extent and nature of his interactions with the Russians, the people said.