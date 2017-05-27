And Now, a Brilliant Animated Short: Agent 327 in “Operation Barbershop”

Vimeo

This three-minute teaser for a full-length animated feature is based on Dutch artist Martin Lodewijk’s classic comics series Agent 327. The Blender Animation Studio is currently developing the story and seeks for funding to bring this adventurous comedy animation film to an international audience.

More information: agent327.com

Entirely made in Blender, released as Creative Commons for Blender Cloud subscribers.

Join blender.cloud today, get 10 years of film production history, tutorials, and help us making more!