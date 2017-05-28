Todd Rundgren Speaks Out on Fox News, With the Execrable Jesse Watters Being a Smug Jerk as Usual

YouTube

Here’s Todd Rundgren on Fox News — I know, right? — facing off with the truly smug and execrable Jesse Watters about his statement that Trump fans might not want to go to his concerts. Watters is a real creep here, and even tries to say Trump’s Birther conspiracy theories were just “having a little fun at President Obama’s expense.”

Of course he talks all over Todd and then cuts him off in mid-sentence, because this is Fox News.