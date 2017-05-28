 

Todd Rundgren Speaks Out on Fox News, With the Execrable Jesse Watters Being a Smug Jerk as Usual

127
Politics • Views: 2,904
5

YouTube

Here’s Todd Rundgren on Fox News — I know, right? — facing off with the truly smug and execrable Jesse Watters about his statement that Trump fans might not want to go to his concerts. Watters is a real creep here, and even tries to say Trump’s Birther conspiracy theories were just “having a little fun at President Obama’s expense.”

Of course he talks all over Todd and then cuts him off in mid-sentence, because this is Fox News.

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Trump Administration Closes in on Birth Control Benefit - Rewire Advocates for reproductive rights, health, and justice are on high alert after the Trump administration indicated it is close to taking a regulatory ax to Obamacare’s birth control benefit. The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) is reviewing an ...
Birth Control Works
3 hours, 25 minutes ago
Views: 256 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 4 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
DHS Public Database Includes Personal Information of Abuse Victims The Trump administration's effort to highlight crimes committed by undocumented immigrants has become a nightmare for immigrant victims of abuse, with the personal information of undocumented victims appearing in a publicly searchable database launched last month by the Department ...
Birth Control Works
3 hours, 31 minutes ago
Views: 158 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Heroes - King Crimson Live in Berlin "King Crimson performed Heroes at the Admiralspalast in Berlin as a celebration, a remembrancing and an homage. The concert was thirty nine years and one month after the original sessions at the Hansa Tonstudio overlooking the Berlin Wall. This ...
Tarkloon
9 hours, 26 minutes ago
Views: 172 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
President John F. Kennedy’s Civil Rights Address c-span.org I'm old enough that I actually remember watching this live on TV. At the time, I knew even at the tender age of 11 (to be age 12 before the month was out, and my entire world view ...
Backwoods_Sleuth
11 hours, 6 minutes ago
Views: 211 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 1
Comments: 0: 1
Deluxe Cheesecake Recipe - NYT Cooking Ingredients For the crust 1 cup flour (120 grams) ¼ teaspoon sugar 1 teaspoon grated lemon zest ½ cup (1 stick) butter (113 grams), chilled and cubed 1 egg yolk, lightly beaten ¼ teaspoon vanilla For the filling 5 ...
The Vicious Babushka
12 hours, 28 minutes ago
Views: 241 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Norah Jones - Black Hole Sun (Detroit Fox Theatre 5.23.17)Norah paid tribute to Chris Cornell at Detroit’s Fox Theatre with ‘Black Hole Sun.’ Filmed by: Ed Davis
Tarkloon
15 hours, 59 minutes ago
Views: 208 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
GAME of THRONES Season 7 Trailer (2017)Here is the first Trailer for Game of Thrones Season 7
Tarkloon
16 hours, 3 minutes ago
Views: 235 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Traveling Light — the Grass Fed Giants"Traveling Light" is a heart-longing ballad from Phoenix-based Americana band The Grass Fed Giants, featuring a beautiful vocal performance by singer Bobbi Miller and great dobro work from multi-instrumentalist Chad Marshall.
Tarkloon
17 hours ago
Views: 213 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
David Bowie and the Spiders From Mars - Peel Session 1972 The complete session recorded by David Bowie and the Spiders From Mars on 16 May 1972 for John Peel on the Top Gear show on BBC Radio 1 and broadcast on the 23rd of that month. Tracklist: 1. White ...
Tarkloon
1 day, 11 hours ago
Views: 228 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Schools Implement Hair Policies That Punish Black Girls for Wearing Braids (And for Being Black) If you are female in this society, you get used to having your appearance critiqued. And if you are black and female—because of the intersecting nature of racism and sexism, it seems as if you are forever being policed ...
Birth Control Works
1 day, 19 hours ago
Views: 398 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs