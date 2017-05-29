 

Trump’s Staff Finally Responds to Portland White Supremacist Murders

40
Today Donald Trump’s staff finally tweeted something for him, denouncing the murders in Portland Oregon by a white supremacist.

We know this came from his staff and not from Trump himself, because:

  1. It came from his official @POTUS account, and was not echoed with his personal account, as he almost always does if it's actually him tweeting.
  2. He was giving his Memorial Day speech at Arlington Cemetery at the time of the tweet.

Nonetheless, much of the media are crediting Trump for denouncing this appalling hate crime. They shouldn’t, because he really didn’t. Time after time, Trump ignores hate crimes directed at Muslims, Jews, or African Americans, while missing no opportunity to publicly act outraged when a terror attack by Muslim extremists happens anywhere in the world.

Little Green Footballs