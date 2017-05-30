 

Congressional Probe Into Russian Interference Widens to Include Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen

And Trump’s communications director bails out
Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen is now a focus of the Congressional investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Trump lawyer Michael Cohen confirmed to NBC News that he has received requests for information from the Senate and House intelligence committees as part of their probes into Russian interference in the U.S. election.

A Congressional aide said the request letters, first reported by ABC News, were the same ones sent to former Trump aides Carter Page, Roger Stone, Paul Manafort, Mike Flynn and others. Those letters sought information about Russian contacts, and asked the recipients to turn over any communications with the Trump campaign about Russia.

In the dossier on Trump prepared by former British spy Christopher Steele, Cohen was alleged to have attended a secret meeting in Prague to discuss Russia’s hacking of Democratic targets, something Cohen has adamantly denied to NBC News and others in the past.

And in what may be the start of a major exodus of rats from the Trump gang’s sinking ship, White House communications director Michael Dubke has resigned.

Little Green Footballs