 

Another Acoustic Guitar Virtuoso for Your Enjoyment: Adam Palma, “Gondolier”

YouTube

➤”Palm-istry” of virtuoso acoustic guitarist Adam Palma is out now!

➤CD “Palm-istry availabe at:
Artist website: adampalma.co.uk
Polish Radio shop: sklep.polskieradio.pl
Amazon: amazon.com Google Play: play.google.com

➤Visit Adam Palma at:
Website: adampalma.co.uk
Facebook: facebook.com
Twitter: @AdamPalmaMusic
Instagram: instagram.com
YouTube: youtube.com

Composed, arranged and performed by Adam Palma

⋆⋆⋆ New album “Palm-istry” is out! ⋆⋆⋆
The new album of Polish-born, and now British, virtuoso acoustic guitarist Adam Palma is an energetic mixture of stunning original compositions and arrangements of well-known classics. Adam is one of the few guitarists - or maybe even the only one - to have been invited on-stage to join all three of the legendary guitarists, Al Di Meola, Tommy Emmanuel and Bireli Lagrene. The recognition and friendship of these masters have inspired Adam to record this fantastic solo album. Adam, however, went further: he turned this experience into his own statement of artistic expression that has attracted the attention of guitar magazines around the world.
“Palm-istry” is a mysterious journey inspired by Adam’s influences. We get some funky fingerstyle “Rheged”, rocking in “Healthy Optimism” and “Rock’n’Rules”, a Jimi Hendrix tribute “Hendrix Medley”, Adam’s new fascination triggered by his friendships with Al Di Meola (“Love and longing”, “Gondolier”), boom-chick as the consequence of years of cooperation with Tommy Emmanuel (“Kentucky Miners”), a tribute to Django Reinhardt (“Nuages”) and more, including two beautiful arrangements of themes of the Polish TV series (“07 come in” and “More Than Life at Stake”).

