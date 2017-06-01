Watch Live: Trump Announces Decision on Paris Climate Accord

YouTube

It’s been reported that Trump plans to withdraw the United States from the Paris Climate Accord, which would make the US the only nation that has rejected ratifying the agreements — except for, you guessed it, Russia.

I’ll be very surprised if he doesn’t withdraw, because this is absolutely what the anti-science, climate change-denying Republican Party and his entire base of delusional followers demand from him, and with the Russia investigation on the front burner I doubt even the erratic Donald Trump will risk alienating his support groups.

Some relevant news: