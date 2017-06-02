Friday Jam: Todd Rundgren and Daryl Hall, “Chance for Us” (From Todd’s Great New Record)

YouTube

Todd Rundgren “Chance For Us ” feat Daryl Hall & Bobby Strickland [Official Video]



Todd Rundgren - White Knight

• Veteran producer, pioneering performer and legendary songwriter Todd Rundgren returns with a brand new album featuring a stellar line-up of all-star guest performers!

• White Knight showcases Rundgren’s incredibly diverse range of styles from soulful art rock to ambient synth pop and includes performances from Rundgren’s equally diverse musical companions such as Trent Reznor, Donald Fagen (of Steely Dan), Joe Walsh (of The Eagles), Daryl Hall, Dam Funk, Joe Satriani, Robyn and more!

