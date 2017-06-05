 

Yes, Folks, It’s Another Unhinged, Self-Defeating Rage-Tweeting Binge From Our So-Called President

He’s losing his already tenuous grasp on reality
319
Politics • Views: 4,503
2

He’s getting more unhinged every day, and he has the power to launch America’s nuclear arsenal on 5 minutes’ notice. Today’s case in point: this series of bizarre, self-defeating early morning tweets in which he sabotages his own legal positions again, seems to forget that he actually signed what he’s calling a “watered down Travel Ban,” tweets to “Fox & Friends” about the “Dems” being “obstructionists” (all in caps), and once again attacks the Mayor of London for not spreading panic like Trump is.

He never had much of a grasp on reality outside his bubble, but becoming president has clearly driven this guy over the brink. His mental state is deteriorating rapidly.

Meanwhile…

