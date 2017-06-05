Yes, Folks, It’s Another Unhinged, Self-Defeating Rage-Tweeting Binge From Our So-Called President

He’s losing his already tenuous grasp on reality

He’s getting more unhinged every day, and he has the power to launch America’s nuclear arsenal on 5 minutes’ notice. Today’s case in point: this series of bizarre, self-defeating early morning tweets in which he sabotages his own legal positions again, seems to forget that he actually signed what he’s calling a “watered down Travel Ban,” tweets to “Fox & Friends” about the “Dems” being “obstructionists” (all in caps), and once again attacks the Mayor of London for not spreading panic like Trump is.

He never had much of a grasp on reality outside his bubble, but becoming president has clearly driven this guy over the brink. His mental state is deteriorating rapidly.

People, the lawyers and the courts can call it whatever they want, but I am calling it what we need and what it is, a TRAVEL BAN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

The Justice Dept. should have stayed with the original Travel Ban, not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted to S.C. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

The Justice Dept. should ask for an expedited hearing of the watered down Travel Ban before the Supreme Court - & seek much tougher version! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

In any event we are EXTREME VETTING people coming into the U.S. in order to help keep our country safe. The courts are slow and political! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

.@foxandfriends Dems are taking forever to approve my people, including Ambassadors. They are nothing but OBSTRUCTIONISTS! Want approvals. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his “no reason to be alarmed” statement. MSM is working hard to sell it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

Meanwhile…