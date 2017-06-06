WaPo: Trump’s New Dir. of National Intelligence Says Trump Asked Him to Intervene With Comey on Russia Investigation

Another bombshell from the Washington Post tonight: Trump’s new Director of National Intelligence, Daniel Coats, told associates in March that Trump asked him to intervene with James Comey and get the FBI to lay off the investigation of Michael Flynn’s contacts with Russia.

On March 22, less than a week after being confirmed by the Senate, Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats attended a briefing at the White House together with officials from several government agencies. As the briefing was wrapping up, Trump asked everyone to leave the room except for Coats and CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

The president then started complaining about the FBI investigation and Comey’s handling of it, said officials familiar with the account Coats gave to associates. Two days earlier, Comey had confirmed in a congressional hearing that the bureau was probing whether Trump’s campaign coordinated with Russia during the 2016 race.

After the encounter, Coats discussed the conversation with other officials and decided that intervening with Comey as Trump had suggested would be inappropriate, according to officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive internal matters.