James Comey Appealed to Jeff Sessions: Don’t Leave Me Alone With Trump

Please, I’m begging you

According to the New York Times, after former FBI director James Comey was asked by Donald Trump to shut down the investigation into Michael Flynn’s dealings with Russia, Comey went to Attorney General Jeff Sessions and begged him: don’t leave me alone with Trump again.

As it turns out, this wasn’t something Comey would need to worry about for long, since Trump fired him soon after he realized Comey wasn’t going to do his bidding.

WASHINGTON — The day after President Trump asked James B. Comey, the F.B.I. director, to end an investigation into his former national security adviser, Mr. Comey confronted Attorney General Jeff Sessions and said he did not want to be left alone again with the president, according to current and former law enforcement officials. Mr. Comey believed Mr. Sessions should protect the F.B.I. from White House influence, the officials said, and pulled him aside after a meeting in February to tell him that private interactions between the F.B.I. director and the president were inappropriate. But Mr. Sessions could not guarantee that the president would not try to talk to Mr. Comey alone again, the officials said. Mr. Comey did not reveal, however, what had so unnerved him about his Oval Office meeting with the president: Mr. Trump’s request that the F.B.I. director end the investigation into the former national security adviser, Michael T. Flynn, who had just been fired.

And now Comey is going to have to face tough questions from Congress about why he kept this very incriminating interaction with our so-called president secret.

Comey’s written testimony for tomorrow’s hearing has now been posted at the Senate website. Some important sections: