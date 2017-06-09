It’s Time for Some Joyous Music From Snarky Puppy Associates Bokanté: “Vayan”

YouTube

Bokanté - Vayan

From the album “Strange Circles,” out now on GroundUP Music.

Recorded and filmed at Dreamland Studios in West Hurley, New York, in April of 2016.

Written by Michael League & Malika Tirolien.

Music arranged by Michael League.

Vocals arranged and lyrics written by Malika Tirolien.

Produced by Michael League.

Personnel:

Malika Tirolien - vocals

Jamey Haddad - percussion

André Ferrari - percussion

Keita Ogawa - percussion

Chris McQueen - baritone electric guitar

Bob Lanzetti - electric guitar (solo)

Roosevelt Collier - pedal steel guitar (solo)

Michael League - electric bass and baritone guitar

Engineered and mixed by Nic Hard.

Assisted by Bella Blasko.

Mastered by Scott Hull at Masterdisk NYC.

Filmed by Andy LaViolette, Simon C.F. Yu, Yusuke Suzuki, and Michael League.

Lyrics:

(Creole)

Aaaaah

Fo nou sonjé yo

Aaaaah

Fo nou pryé pou yo



Aaaaah

Voyé fos ba yo

Tout moun kryé

Aaaaaah

Voyé kouraj ba yo

Aaaaaah

Voyé limyè ba yo



Siw vlé ba yo la fwa

Pryé pou yo

Siw vlé ba yo kouraj

Kryé pou yo

Siw vlé ba yo lespwa

Dansé pou yo

Pas yo bizwen fos an nou

Mem jan nou bizwen ta yo



Aaaaah

Voyé lanmou ba yo

Tout moun kryé

Aaaaah

Voyé pasyans ba yo

Aaaaah

Bénédiksyon pou yo



Sé pas yo goumé ban nou kè nou la

Nou pé pa oublyé sa

San yo nou té ké toujou ka poté sé chen la

Alo jodia nou ka chanté

Pou tout vayan o konba



Siw vlé ba yo la fwa

Pryé pou yo

Siw vlé ba yo kouraj

Kryé pou yo

Siw vlé ba yo lespwa

Dansé pou yo

Siw vlé ba yo fos la

Chanté pou yo



Siw vlé ba yo la fwa

Pryé pou yo

Siw vlé ba yo kouraj

Kryé pou yo

Siw vlé ba yo lespwa

Dansé pou yo

Pas yo bizwen fos an nou

Mem jan nou bizwen ta yo



Aaaaah

Voyé lanmou ba yo

Tout moun kryé

Aaaaah

Voyé pasyans ba yo

Aaaaah

Bénédiksyon pou yo



Sé pas yo goumé ban nou kè nou la

Nou pé jen oublyé sa

Sé pas yo tonbé ban nou kè nou la

Nou ké toujou respekté sa

An di yo mèsi pou tout sa yo fè

Yo mérité honè é respè

Respè pou tout vayan ki asi la tè

Honè pou sa ki ja an lè

(English)

Verse

ah

let us remember them

ah

let us pray for them



ah

send strength their way

everyone screams

ah

send some courage to them

ah

send some light to them



Bridge

if you want to give them faith

pray for them

if you want to give them courage

scream for them

if you want to give them hope

dance for them

for they need our strength

as much as we need theirs



Verse

ah

send love to them

everyone screams

ah

send patience their way

ah

blessings for them



Chorus

we are here because they fought for us

we can’t forget that

without them

we would still wear chains

so today we sing

for the warriors on the battlefield



Verse

ah

send love to them

everyone screams

ah

send patience their way

ah

blessings for them



Chorus

we are here because they fought for us

we can’t forget that

we are here because they fell for us

we will always respect that

let us thank them for all they have done

they deserve honor and respect

respect for the warriors of this earth

honor for those above