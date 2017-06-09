 

It’s Time for Some Joyous Music From Snarky Puppy Associates Bokanté: “Vayan”

Respect for the warriors of this earth
5
Music • Views: 298
1

YouTube

Bokanté - Vayan
From the album “Strange Circles,” out now on GroundUP Music.

***Please set to HD (or at least 480p).

Digital: radi.al
Physical: store.groundupmusic.net

Recorded and filmed at Dreamland Studios in West Hurley, New York, in April of 2016.

Written by Michael League & Malika Tirolien.
Music arranged by Michael League.
Vocals arranged and lyrics written by Malika Tirolien.

Produced by Michael League.

Personnel:
Malika Tirolien - vocals
Jamey Haddad - percussion
André Ferrari - percussion
Keita Ogawa - percussion
Chris McQueen - baritone electric guitar
Bob Lanzetti - electric guitar (solo)
Roosevelt Collier - pedal steel guitar (solo)
Michael League - electric bass and baritone guitar

Engineered and mixed by Nic Hard.
Assisted by Bella Blasko.
Mastered by Scott Hull at Masterdisk NYC.
Filmed by Andy LaViolette, Simon C.F. Yu, Yusuke Suzuki, and Michael League.

Facebook - @Bokanté / BokanteMusic
Instagram - @BokanteMusic
Twitter - @BokanteMusic
bokante.com

————————
Lyrics:

(Creole)

Aaaaah
Fo nou sonjé yo
Aaaaah
Fo nou pryé pou yo

Aaaaah
Voyé fos ba yo
Tout moun kryé
Aaaaaah
Voyé kouraj ba yo
Aaaaaah
Voyé limyè ba yo

Siw vlé ba yo la fwa
Pryé pou yo
Siw vlé ba yo kouraj
Kryé pou yo
Siw vlé ba yo lespwa
Dansé pou yo
Pas yo bizwen fos an nou
Mem jan nou bizwen ta yo

Aaaaah
Voyé lanmou ba yo
Tout moun kryé
Aaaaah
Voyé pasyans ba yo
Aaaaah
Bénédiksyon pou yo

Sé pas yo goumé ban nou kè nou la
Nou pé pa oublyé sa
San yo nou té ké toujou ka poté sé chen la
Alo jodia nou ka chanté
Pou tout vayan o konba

SOLO

Siw vlé ba yo la fwa
Pryé pou yo
Siw vlé ba yo kouraj
Kryé pou yo
Siw vlé ba yo lespwa
Dansé pou yo
Siw vlé ba yo fos la
Chanté pou yo

Siw vlé ba yo la fwa
Pryé pou yo
Siw vlé ba yo kouraj
Kryé pou yo
Siw vlé ba yo lespwa
Dansé pou yo
Pas yo bizwen fos an nou
Mem jan nou bizwen ta yo

Aaaaah
Voyé lanmou ba yo
Tout moun kryé
Aaaaah
Voyé pasyans ba yo
Aaaaah
Bénédiksyon pou yo

Sé pas yo goumé ban nou kè nou la
Nou pé jen oublyé sa
Sé pas yo tonbé ban nou kè nou la
Nou ké toujou respekté sa
An di yo mèsi pou tout sa yo fè
Yo mérité honè é respè
Respè pou tout vayan ki asi la tè
Honè pou sa ki ja an lè

(English)

Verse
ah
let us remember them
ah
let us pray for them

ah
send strength their way
everyone screams
ah
send some courage to them
ah
send some light to them

Bridge
if you want to give them faith
pray for them
if you want to give them courage
scream for them
if you want to give them hope
dance for them
for they need our strength
as much as we need theirs

Verse
ah
send love to them
everyone screams
ah
send patience their way
ah
blessings for them

Chorus
we are here because they fought for us
we can’t forget that
without them
we would still wear chains
so today we sing
for the warriors on the battlefield

Verse
ah
send love to them
everyone screams
ah
send patience their way
ah
blessings for them

Chorus
we are here because they fought for us
we can’t forget that
we are here because they fell for us
we will always respect that
let us thank them for all they have done
they deserve honor and respect
respect for the warriors of this earth
honor for those above

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Opera vs. Trump (Rossini Edition) Believe it or not, in an aria with so many words, we actually still did not manage to fit in everything we wanted to say about "45"!Singers: Rebecca Nelsen (1st and 3rd) and Eric Stoklossafacebook.com facebook.com Special thanks to ...
Unshaken Defiance
2 hours, 26 minutes ago
Views: 221 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
American Teens’ Sources of Sexual Health Education TEENS’ REPORTS OF FORMAL SEXUAL HEALTH EDUCATION • “Formal” sexual health education is instruction that takes place in a school, youth center, church or other community setting. This type of instruction provides a central source of information for teens. ...
Birth Control Works
8 hours ago
Views: 269 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
The Other Paris Agreement: US Walks Out on Accord to Combat Global Corporate Tax Evasion Less than a week after President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. would pull out of the Paris Climate Accord, the U.S. government abstained from signing another multilateral agreement in the French capital meant to combat tax evasion by ...
Birth Control Works
11 hours, 47 minutes ago
Views: 235 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Woman Raped, Shackled During Childbirth in Jail of Trump’s New Hire - Broadly On Wednesday, a jury awarded $6.7 million dollars to a Jane Doe who testified that she was repeatedly raped by a guard in the Milwaukee County jail while she was pregnant, and later forced to give birth to her ...
Birth Control Works
1 day, 5 hours ago
Views: 425 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Scientists Use Relativity to Measure a Star’s Mass Astronomers scanning the skies with NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope have pulled off a feat that even Albert Einstein had declared all but impossible: they’ve witnessed the subtle bending of one star’s light by another star’s gravity and used that ...
Tarkloon
1 day, 17 hours ago
Views: 277 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 1
Comments: 0: 1
Oldest Homo Sapiens Fossil Claim Rewrites Our Species’ History Researchers say that they have found the oldest Homo sapiens remains on record in an improbable place: Morocco. At an archaeological site near the Atlantic coast, finds of skull, face and jaw bones identified as being from early members ...
Tarkloon
1 day, 17 hours ago
Views: 422 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 23 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 2
Comments: 0: 2
if It Bends It’s Funny, if It Breaks It’s Not Funny.blog.timesunion.comFor the entire blog, with pictures, click on the link above. Thanks, Rob Hoffman By Rob Hoffman on June 8, 2017 at 5:31 AM0There’s a Woody Allen movie called Crimes and Misdemeanors. In the film, Woody plays a “sad sack” ...
rhoffman
1 day, 17 hours ago
Views: 272 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 1
Comments: 0: 1
BBC - Capital - the Hidden Challenges of Invisible Disabilities A billion people worldwide live with some kind of disability, according to the World Health Organization, and one US survey found that 74% of those with disabilities don’t use a wheelchair or anything else that might visually signal their ...
Birth Control Works
2 days, 15 hours ago
Views: 311 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Teen Pregnancy Rates Remain Stubbornly High in Some Parts of Texas : Shots - Health News : NPR To understand why teen pregnancy rates are so high in Texas, meet Jessica Chester. When Chester was in high school in Garland, she decided to attend the University of Texas at Dallas. She wanted to become a doctor. "I ...
Birth Control Works
3 days, 14 hours ago
Views: 725 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Justice Don’t Trickle Down -How Racialized and Gendered Rules Are Holding Women Back Among all social groups in the United States, women of color experience some of the starkestdisparities, inequities, and injustices across nearly every social and economic indicator.Compared with white women, women of color have higher levels of unemployment and poverty; ...
Birth Control Works
3 days, 15 hours ago
Views: 344 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 1
Comments: 0: 1
Little Green Footballs