It’s Time for Some Joyous Music From Snarky Puppy Associates Bokanté: “Vayan”
Bokanté - Vayan
From the album “Strange Circles,” out now on GroundUP Music.
Recorded and filmed at Dreamland Studios in West Hurley, New York, in April of 2016.
Written by Michael League & Malika Tirolien.
Music arranged by Michael League.
Vocals arranged and lyrics written by Malika Tirolien.
Produced by Michael League.
Personnel:
Malika Tirolien - vocals
Jamey Haddad - percussion
André Ferrari - percussion
Keita Ogawa - percussion
Chris McQueen - baritone electric guitar
Bob Lanzetti - electric guitar (solo)
Roosevelt Collier - pedal steel guitar (solo)
Michael League - electric bass and baritone guitar
Engineered and mixed by Nic Hard.
Assisted by Bella Blasko.
Mastered by Scott Hull at Masterdisk NYC.
Filmed by Andy LaViolette, Simon C.F. Yu, Yusuke Suzuki, and Michael League.
Lyrics:
(Creole)
Aaaaah
Fo nou sonjé yo
Aaaaah
Fo nou pryé pou yo
Aaaaah
Voyé fos ba yo
Tout moun kryé
Aaaaaah
Voyé kouraj ba yo
Aaaaaah
Voyé limyè ba yo
Siw vlé ba yo la fwa
Pryé pou yo
Siw vlé ba yo kouraj
Kryé pou yo
Siw vlé ba yo lespwa
Dansé pou yo
Pas yo bizwen fos an nou
Mem jan nou bizwen ta yo
Aaaaah
Voyé lanmou ba yo
Tout moun kryé
Aaaaah
Voyé pasyans ba yo
Aaaaah
Bénédiksyon pou yo
Sé pas yo goumé ban nou kè nou la
Nou pé pa oublyé sa
San yo nou té ké toujou ka poté sé chen la
Alo jodia nou ka chanté
Pou tout vayan o konba
SOLO
Siw vlé ba yo la fwa
Pryé pou yo
Siw vlé ba yo kouraj
Kryé pou yo
Siw vlé ba yo lespwa
Dansé pou yo
Siw vlé ba yo fos la
Chanté pou yo
Siw vlé ba yo la fwa
Pryé pou yo
Siw vlé ba yo kouraj
Kryé pou yo
Siw vlé ba yo lespwa
Dansé pou yo
Pas yo bizwen fos an nou
Mem jan nou bizwen ta yo
Aaaaah
Voyé lanmou ba yo
Tout moun kryé
Aaaaah
Voyé pasyans ba yo
Aaaaah
Bénédiksyon pou yo
Sé pas yo goumé ban nou kè nou la
Nou pé jen oublyé sa
Sé pas yo tonbé ban nou kè nou la
Nou ké toujou respekté sa
An di yo mèsi pou tout sa yo fè
Yo mérité honè é respè
Respè pou tout vayan ki asi la tè
Honè pou sa ki ja an lè
(English)
Verse
ah
let us remember them
ah
let us pray for them
ah
send strength their way
everyone screams
ah
send some courage to them
ah
send some light to them
Bridge
if you want to give them faith
pray for them
if you want to give them courage
scream for them
if you want to give them hope
dance for them
for they need our strength
as much as we need theirs
Verse
ah
send love to them
everyone screams
ah
send patience their way
ah
blessings for them
Chorus
we are here because they fought for us
we can’t forget that
without them
we would still wear chains
so today we sing
for the warriors on the battlefield
Verse
ah
send love to them
everyone screams
ah
send patience their way
ah
blessings for them
Chorus
we are here because they fought for us
we can’t forget that
we are here because they fell for us
we will always respect that
let us thank them for all they have done
they deserve honor and respect
respect for the warriors of this earth
honor for those above