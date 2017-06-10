And Now, Steven Wilson’s Dark, Unsettling New Song Featuring Swiss Singer Sophie Hunger: “Song of I”

YouTube

Taken from my forthcoming album ‘To The Bone’, ‘Song of I’ represents a darker and more electronic side of the album, and is a duet with Swiss singer Sophie Hunger. The video stars performance artist Maya Petrovna and was directed by Lasse Hoile.

Music video by Steven Wilson performing Song Of I. (C) 2017 Steven Wilson Productions Ltd., under exclusive license to Caroline International

